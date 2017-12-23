In one of the biggest moves of the offseason, Chris Paul decided to switch allegiances when he departed the Los Angeles Clippers to join the Houston Rockets.

After informing L.A. that he was seeking a move, they granted his wish by trading him to Texas and receiving multiple pieces in return.

CP3's decision is already being justified as he's enjoying a terrific season with the Rockets.

The point guard won his first 14 games with the franchise this year and only recently saw that run come to an end with a defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite the concerns of how the veteran would fit with James Harden, he's slotted in seamlessly to the Houston lineup and has taken them to another level.

They are 14-1 with him and are a genuine threat to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference.

Playing with Harden has allowed CP3 to play off the ball and share the playmaking duties.

After spending his first 12 years in the league being the chief orchestrator on both the New Orleans Pelicans and Clippers, he's enjoying not having to carry the load anymore.

He's largely played second fiddle to Harden in the Rockets offense but he's adjusted his game accordingly and hasn't been bothered by the change.

The eight-time All-Star has expressed his happiness at playing within the system that head coach Mike D'Antoni has utilized to great effect and let him know during a recent win over the Utah Jazz.

D'Antoni apologized to Paul for playing him in 34 minutes of that game but the All-NBA guard brushed it off saying he didn't have to exert himself too much.

"Thirty-four here is like 25 in L.A.," Paul told D'Antoni, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe. "Not having to dribble the ball up every time - this is a breeze."

Playing off the ball is a concept the 32-year-old has been craving for a number of years and cited this as one reason why he wanted to depart the Clippers.

"It's neither here nor there at this point, but I was asking for a while to get the ball out of my hands," he told Lowe.

The Rockets offense is fast, free-flowing and allows players to improvise and be creative and Paul insists he doesn't miss the more methodical set plays he used to deploy for Doc Rivers in Tinseltown.

"How many times have we run floppy this season?" he asked reporters after the Jazz game, according to Lowe. "Ze-ro. Zero. We don't even have floppy in the playbook."

In 16 games, Paul is averaging 17.1 points, 9.0 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game this season and is reminding everybody that he is still one of the elite point guards in the NBA.