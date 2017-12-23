WWE has lost one of their top talents for a few months.

That star is former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose, who is clearly the workhorse for the sports entertainment company right now. While competing under the WWE banner, he has a reputation for doing the hard yards and almost never missing a single event.

He held the WWE Title for 84 days and headlined several events in some of WWE's biggest markets. He has wrestled in a complete total of 204 WWE matches in the same year. He worked 194 WWE events in 2016 alone. This is 9% more than anybody else on the roster.

Ambrose has achieved many accomplishments since signing with WWE in 2011 and being called up to the main roster as part of The Shield in 2012.

He has held the WWE Title once, Intercontinental Championship twice, and the United States Championship once. He is also a five-time Slammy Award winner and won the Money in the Bank briefcase at the 2016 Money in the Bank PPV (pay-per-view) event.

Ambrose would become the first member of the Shield to win the ‘Grand Slam’. Rollins is missing the Intercontinental Title.

As noted, Dean Ambrose underwent successful surgery to repair a high-grade triceps tendon injury on Tuesday.

In regards to Ambrose’s WWE return, PWInsider indicated that he could only be out of action for 2 to 3 months instead.

Ambrose’s arm injury reportedly took place at the Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view event back on October 22nd. During that pay-per-view, Ambrose took a bump on a table that didn’t break.

Following the match, his right arm immediately swelled up. While Ambrose didn’t take any time off and continued to work through the pain, things got worse over the past week.

When he got to RAW on Monday, the decision was made to re-write the show to cover for his injury so he could undergo surgery.

WWE issued the following on Ambrose’s surgery:



Dean Ambrose underwent successful surgery Tuesday night to repair a high-grade triceps tendon injury, WWE.com can confirm.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas in Birmingham, Ala., and took around 40 minutes.

“He tore some of the distal triceps tendon where it attaches to the forearm bone, called the olecranon,” Dr. Dugas told WWE.com. “He basically tore about 50 percent of the triceps tendon away from the bone. So yesterday we repaired that back down to the bone where it tore off of. The surgery was very straightforward; we removed all of the extra bursal tissue — all of that extra swollen stuff around his elbow.”

Dugas added that Ambrose has begun physical therapy, starting with light range-of-motion exercises, and is expecting to leave Birmingham later today.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms