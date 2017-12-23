One WWE Champion just broke a big record.

That star is Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. She signed with WWE back in 2013 and was sent to its developmental territory of NXT.

Bliss remained in NXT for three years to learn the ropes of the business before making her main roster debut in 2016 when she was drafted to SmackDown Live via the WWE Draft.

She would go on to defeat Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship before dropping it to Naomi at WrestleMania 33.

She was then sent to Monday Night RAW via the Superstar Shake-Up. Bliss was immediately thrusted into a program with RAW Women's Champion Bayley, which Bliss would win and capture the title herself.

Bliss has carried the Raw Women’s Title for 117 days and counting which shatters Charlotte Flair’s previous record.

Bliss recently reflected on her WWE career in an interview with the New York Post.

“I had watched wrestling grow up. I found it amazing. I loved watching wrestling. I was so focused into sports and everything growing up, after college one of my trainers was telling me that WWE was having a tryout.

When I found that out I said, ‘My gosh I have to tryout.’ I knew it was an opportunity that I didn’t want to pass up.

I remember sending in a video, thinking probably nothing will come of it, but I still had high hopes. I got a call, got a tryout and I’ve been wrestling for the last four years.”

When asked about being the first person to hold both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles, “It’s been an amazing journey that I’ve had with WWE. I always think about the first day I came to FCW at the time.

I remember walking in and I had sparkly-sequence UGG boots on, sparkly-sequence jacket on and matching sequence backpack. The head instructor, Bill Dumont, goes. ‘What are you?’ I was just like, ‘I’m Lexi.’ I didn’t know what else to say.

You could probably see me from space. I was very just like not knowing anything and watching the girls on the first day.

I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, they are so good.’ That day I didn’t think I would ever be able to get to their level and to have the opportunity to be champion has been absolutely incredible.”

