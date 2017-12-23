There could be more NXT superstars called up to the main roster soon.

Ever since Triple H came up with the idea for NXT, he has had a certain idea in mind. For years, WWE would sign top stars in other promotions during the territories era.

However, when WWE and WCW got hot in the 1990’s and started the Monday Night Wars, they went after other promotions for their top stars. This led to the independent scene soaking up all of the talents that WWE and WCW didn’t want.

However, when Vince McMahon decided to buy his competition, there became a monopoly in the professional wrestling business.

Companies such as TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor came about. Both promotions not only built talented wrestlers, they created stars that they would showcase on their platform.

For years now, ROH has been considered a developmental brand for WWE despite it not being the case. The reason for this analogy is due to WWE signing all of ROH’s top stars such as CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, and Cesaro. The list goes on and on.

It’s pretty clear what Triple H’s vision for the developmental brand is. Sign athletes, who have no pro wrestling experience and train them to become WWE Superstars. Also, he wants to sign the best of the best talents in the world and have them learn the WWE playbook then shine not only in NXT but on the main roster. Look at the main roster in WWE right now.

You have Rollins, Joe, Dean Ambrose, and AJ Styles leading the charge on the main roster while you have Bobby Roode, Hideo Itami, Kassius Ohno, and Aleister Black on top in NXT.

Triple H has dipped back into the tricks of signing top ROH stars by signing Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish this year.

According to CageSide Seats, there likely won't be any NXT call ups until after WrestleMania -- even if there are cameo appearances in either Royal Rumble match -- but No Way Jose, Authors of Pain, and The Iconic Duo are all names on the list who are expected to come up next.

