One member of The New Day has spoken about the group potentially turning heel.

The group composed of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. Although Kingston and Big E had found some success while singles competitors, they have found their niche as a tag team.

The stable originally debuted on the July 21, 2014 episode of Raw, but made their official television debut as The New Day in November 2014.

During their time together, they are three-time world tag team champions within the company. They won the WWE (Raw) Tag Team Champions twice with their second reign being the longest for any Tag Team Championship in WWE history at 483 days, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once.

Make no mistake about it, they are a special group, who defends the titles under the Freebird rule, with all three members being recognized as champions.By looking back on their careers, they won their first WWE Tag Team Championship in April of 2015 Extreme Rules and lost them to The Prime Time Players the following month at the Money in the Bank PPV (pay-per-view event).

They kicked off their second reign, which became the longest in the title's history when they won the titles the following year.

On December 14, 2016, they became the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history by beating Demolition's 28-year-old record of 478 days with WWE's original World Tag Team Championship and the longest reigning champions for any WWE championship over the last two decades. It was impressive, to say the least.



Their reigns came to an end when they lost to Cesaro and Sheamus four days later after making history. WWE then decided to make some changes and drafted the group to the SmackDown brand in April of this year where they would go onto capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championship as well. The reign didn’t last long as they lost the titles at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to The Usos.

Big E was recently interviewed by The Wrap. He was asked about a potential heel turn for the New Day and how he would feel about it if it were to happen. Here is what he had to say:

“After we dropped the titles to Sheamus and Cesaro about a year ago, I really thought that’s where we were headed. I think there was a lot of feeling that we were stale, and we kind of felt that way as well.”

“We were getting a smattering of boos — sometimes more than a smattering,”

As for the future, he says that he doesn’t see a heel turn happening for them:

“I really don’t know if being heel is gonna be in the cards anytime soon.

