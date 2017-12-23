Football

Gary Lineker absolutely nailed his tweet about Neymar after El Clasico

The La Liga table makes seriously depressing reading for Real Madrid fans after Saturday's El Clasico.

Zinedine Zidane's men needed an incredible result in front of their own fans to keep pace with Barcelona, but their torrid form didn't relent. Goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal confined Real to a damning defeat.

It's the first time in history that Los Blancos have lost three consecutive El Clasico matches at the Bernabeu with the third ranking as the most convincing and disheartening.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed and Gareth Bale added a late injection of hope, Real are stewing no less than 14 points below Blaugrana now.

The result actually looks rather incredible when you consider Real Madrid's form last season and performances against Barcelona in this year's Spanish Super Cup.

Having gobbled up the La Liga title and Champions League last year, Los Blancos looked to have maintained their form through the summer with a ruthless 5-1 victory.

There were very real concerns about the appointment of Ernesto Valverde when Zidane's men romped their way to a 3-0 win at the Nou Camp.

That wasn't the only worry, though. The torrid start to the season coincided with the £199 million sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain and fans were rightfully worried that their attack might not be the same.

Neymar Signs For PSG

There have, after all, been few attacking forces quite like 'MSN' in recent years.

However, those early perturbations have never looked sillier as Barcelona command a seemingly unassailable lead to which Real Madrid can't even answer. 

Enter Gary Lineker. The ex-Barcelona striker and Match of the Day presenter is always brilliant on Twitter and raised the Neymar issue with his latest, spot-on post.

Take a look below:

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona fans absolutely love the post and, for all of Neymar's success in France, they can shake off some of their original worries.

Check out the reaction below:

Barcelona certainly didn't need Neymar in today's El Clasico with Messi once again shimmering and Suarez extending his purple patch after an early season goal drought.

How Neymar himself fares against Los Blancos, will be apparent in the New Year when PSG take on the Spanish champions in what looks to be a Champions League blockbuster.

If there's anything but glory for the Parisian side it will be abundantly clear that Neymar needs Messi and Suarez a whole lot more than they need him.

Do you think Barcelona were right to sell Neymar this summer? Have your say in the comments section below.

