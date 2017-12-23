Football

sergio ramos.

Thierry Henry can't understand what Sergio Ramos did after his yellow card v Barcelona

No player has been sent off more times in La Liga history than Sergio Ramos.

The Spanish centre-back picked up his 19th red card against Athletic Bilbao earlier this month. That was the 24th red card - yes, twenty fourth - of his Real Madrid career.

He went perilously close to receiving a 25th red card against Barcelona at the Bernabeu this afternoon.

Ramos’s arm connected with Luis Suarez’s face on the hour-mark and referee Jose Sanchez was left with a decision to make.

However, to the surprise of many viewers, the Spanish match official did not feel the incident warranted a red card and instead showed Ramos a yellow.

Video: Ramos v Suarez

Take a look at the incident here and decide for yourselves whether or not Ramos should have been sent off…

Thierry Henry: Ramos should have gone

After the match, which ended 3-0 to Barcelona, Thierry Henry said live on Sky Sports, per the Express: “I thought that was a red.

“He got lucky with it, he got away with it.”

p1c224vr25as1chm1bluhn9ni9.jpg

Henry couldn't believe what Ramos did after his booking

The former Barça forward then made a perfectly reasonable point about Ramos’s reaction after he was shown the yellow card.

“But what actually is funny, in brackets, is that he complains after,” Henry added.

“I mean when you do something like that, and we all did stuff we don’t want to do, you just walk away, you got a yellow, sorry.

“But look at this, he complains after and that’s why I was like ‘hang on a minute, you’ve got out of jail. Go back in your position and let it be’.”

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-BARCELONA

Indeed, it was rather bizarre to see Ramos so perturbed about the incident when it could easily have resulted in an early bath for the 31-year-old.

He very nearly talked his way into a second yellow card.

Ramos: In Barcelona they say I should go to jail

Speaking to reporters in Spain after the final whistle, Ramos was still adamant that he shouldn’t have been punished.

"In Barcelona they'll say I should go to jail... with [exiled Catalan politician Carles] Puigdemont," he said in the mixed zone, per Marca, when asked about avoiding yet another red card.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-BARCELONA

Today’s result means fourth-placed Real Madrid now find themselves a huge 14 points behind their fierce domestic rivals - or technically 15 if you take into their account their inferior head-to-head record.

It would be a major surprise if Ernesto Valverde’s side fail to win the title this season.

