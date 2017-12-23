Jose Mourinho has worked for both Barcelona and Real Madrid during his illustrious coaching career and doesn’t have a particularly great relationship with either club.

The 54-year-old, who currently manages Manchester United, worked as an assistant at the Camp Nou between 1996 and 2000.

He was then overlooked for the Barça job in 2008 - in favour of Pep Guardiola - and accepted the opportunity to manage rivals Real Madrid two years later.

Mourinho won La Liga and the Copa del Rey during his three years at the Bernabeu but ended up leaving the club under a very dark cloud, having fallen out with the board, most of the playing squad and the supporters.

Barça fans, meanwhile, despised Mourinho during his spell in Spain because of his conduct both on the touchline and in press conferences.

Mourinho's son's tweet after El Clasico goes viral

Mourinho’s son, however, has made no secret of the fact he supports Barça over recent years.

Jose Mourinho Jr, a teenage goalkeeper who signed a two-year scholarship deal with Fulham last year, couldn’t resist tweeting after Real Madrid were hammered 3-0 by their fierce domestic rivals on Saturday afternoon.

Posting a photo of himself holding up three fingers and smiling in his Barcelona shirt, Mourinho Jr posted: “Thank you, see you next time ❤️💙 3-0”

Real Madrid fans are fuming

Madrid fans, needless to say, aren’t happy with the tweet. In fact, they’re pretty livid.

Many of them see it as a betrayal and haven’t held back in the comments.

One Madrid fan even asked the lad if he celebrated when Barcelona supporters insulted his dad and the rest of their family with chants from the stands.

Ouch.

Still, Mourinho Jr isn’t his father and subsequently is entitled to support any team he chooses.

And by the looks of it, he was absolutely delighted with the Catalan giants’ impressive 3-0 victory earlier today.

Barcelona outclassed Madrid at the Bernabeu

Following a tense first half, Luis Suarez broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the break.

Dani Carvajal was then sent off for preventing a second Barcelona goal with his hands, but Lionel Messi made no mistake from the resulting penalty.

Aleix Vidal then rubbed salt into Madrid’s wounds by netting a third goal in stoppage time, adding gloss to the scoreline for Barça, who are now overwhelming favourites to win La Liga this season.

