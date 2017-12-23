There were few positives for Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid on Saturday, that's for sure.

Having returned to Iberia on the back of winning the FIFA Club World Cup, Los Blancos were brought crashing back to reality with a devastating El Clasico defeat. Furthermore, future signing Vinicius Junior was on hand to witness every agonising minute of it.

Needing a result to keep the La Liga title race alive, Real simply crumbled at the Bernabeu with Luis Suarez eventually breaking the deadlock at half-time.

The preverbal proceeded to hit the fan. Dani Carvajal was sent off for handball in a bonkers 10 seconds in the Real Madrid box, with none other than Lionel Messi lashing home from the penalty spot.

Then, with the game creeping towards full-time, Messi needed just one football boot to carve out another chance and another goal with Aleix Vidal providing the finishing touch.

Any regrets, Vinicius? Of course, it's only one game and Real Madrid have been winning trophies like they're going out of fashion in 2017, but Los Blancos are adopting a downward trajectory.

Zinedine Zidane is in the most difficult patch of his tenure and fans have been joking that they'll struggle to qualify for the Champions League.

Nevertheless, there are still five months for Real to turn their fortunes around before their Brazilian protege returns from his loan with Flamengo.

And, regardless of the result, the club still put on quite the experience for the 17-year-old on his quick visit to the Spanish capital.

Vinicius was given a tour of the Bernabeu on Friday, before meeting the very man he'll look to emulate - Cristiano Ronaldo.

Moreover, when you meet the Ballon d'Or winner, what do you do? Grab a photo, of course, and Vinicus has won over a few Real Madrid fans already with the Instagram post that came with it.

Take a look:

Simple but effective.

As far as the Ballon d'Or and FIFA's 'The Best' awards are concerned, Vinicius is bang on but Messi looks favourite to turn things around in the New Year.

There was only one winner between the big two on Saturday afternoon; only time will tell how 2018 pans out. Vinicius will be hoping to play a large role in proceedings.

