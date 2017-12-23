Football

Jose Mourinho..

Man Utd fans are all unhappy with the same player for their Leicester performance

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

A trip to Leicester City was never going to be the easiest task for Manchester United after their demoralising Carabao Cup defeat to Bristol City in mid-week.

For all their inconsistencies this season, a 2-1 loss at Ashton Gate proved the low watermark for the Red Devils who need a superb Christmas period to catch their noisy and win-manufacturing neighbours. 

The Citizens put Bournemouth to the sword 4-0 on Saturday, leaving United in search of three points at the King Power stadium to keep within 11 points' reach. 

Sticking with Romelu Lukaku up front, opting for Anthony Martial out wide and Paul Pogba slipping on the captain's armband, Jose Mourinho's side made a lively start.

Chris Smalling headed narrowly over the bar in the opening minutes before Jesse Lingard forced Kasper Schmeichel into a fantastic save.

However, Leicester City caught the away side out on the break, as they so often do, with Jamie Vardy opening the scoring.

One of the biggest talking points in Jose Mourinho's selection laid with the decision to deploy Victor Lindelof at right-back in the absence of Antonio Valencia.

Bristol City v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

"Victor has experience to play in the position even at the highest level, in the last Euros he was there for Sweden, so it's not a new position for him," Mourinho reassured before the match.

As the game progressed, though, United fans began to realise it simply wasn't working out.

Take a look at the reaction below:

p1c22hq7oq1aonfh11vrd1rgq1q7k9.jpg

Lindelof was arguably at fault for the goal, failing to track back alongside Chris Smalling and gave away a petty foul on the edge of the Leicester area attempting a skill.

Vardy, simply put, had him in his back pocket.

Do you think Lindelof is good enough for Manchester United? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Paul Pogba
Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Denver Broncos look to be buttering up their potential future quarterback

Denver Broncos look to be buttering up their potential future quarterback

WWE teasing 12 big NXT call-ups to the main roster in 2018

WWE teasing 12 big NXT call-ups to the main roster in 2018

Jamie Carragher has responded perfectly to Barca constantly tapping-up Philippe Coutinho

Jamie Carragher has responded perfectly to Barca constantly tapping-up Philippe Coutinho

What Man City players did at Xmas party after discovering Bristol City beat Man Utd [DM]

What Man City players did at Xmas party after discovering Bristol City beat Man Utd [DM]

The real reason Arsene Wenger picked Maitland-Niles instead of Kolasinac vs Liverpool

The real reason Arsene Wenger picked Maitland-Niles instead of Kolasinac vs Liverpool

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again