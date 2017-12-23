A trip to Leicester City was never going to be the easiest task for Manchester United after their demoralising Carabao Cup defeat to Bristol City in mid-week.

For all their inconsistencies this season, a 2-1 loss at Ashton Gate proved the low watermark for the Red Devils who need a superb Christmas period to catch their noisy and win-manufacturing neighbours.

The Citizens put Bournemouth to the sword 4-0 on Saturday, leaving United in search of three points at the King Power stadium to keep within 11 points' reach.

Sticking with Romelu Lukaku up front, opting for Anthony Martial out wide and Paul Pogba slipping on the captain's armband, Jose Mourinho's side made a lively start.

Chris Smalling headed narrowly over the bar in the opening minutes before Jesse Lingard forced Kasper Schmeichel into a fantastic save.

However, Leicester City caught the away side out on the break, as they so often do, with Jamie Vardy opening the scoring.

One of the biggest talking points in Jose Mourinho's selection laid with the decision to deploy Victor Lindelof at right-back in the absence of Antonio Valencia.

"Victor has experience to play in the position even at the highest level, in the last Euros he was there for Sweden, so it's not a new position for him," Mourinho reassured before the match.

As the game progressed, though, United fans began to realise it simply wasn't working out.

Take a look at the reaction below:

Lindelof was arguably at fault for the goal, failing to track back alongside Chris Smalling and gave away a petty foul on the edge of the Leicester area attempting a skill.

Vardy, simply put, had him in his back pocket.

Do you think Lindelof is good enough for Manchester United? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms