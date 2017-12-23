Big Show has never been afraid to speak his mind.

He has truly been a staple of the sports entertainment company since he decided to join them in 1999 after getting his big break while under the WCW (World Championship Wrestling) banner.

After being with the company for nearly 20-years, the veteran has racked up some major accomplishments during his career which will no doubt earn him a spot in the sports entertainment company’s Hall of Fame.

He has won the WWE Title twice, WWE's World Heavyweight Championship twice and the ECW World Championship once.

Show has also found success in the tag team division, having been an 11-time world tag team champion, holding World, WWE and WCW World Tag Team Championships multiple times with various tag team partners. Having also been Intercontinental, United States, and Hardcore Champion during his career.

Show recently spoke with Brian Fritz at WrestleZone. During the interview, he was asked about his recovery from surgery.

“It’s doing great. Everything is moving forward. For the past four years, I’ve been dealing with a pretty aggravating hip injury. We had the hip resurfacing done and it’s been fantastic. Dr. Su in New York did the surgery. Dr. Alvarado here in Miami is doing all the follow-up stuff with it and my rehab is going fantastic. Right now, I’m just following protocol so I can get stronger and return to competition ASAP.”

When asked about his future as in-ring competitor, “I wouldn’t say I’ve had my last match. I get asked all the time is there another title run, another tag team title run or championship title run.

You never say never in this business because anything is possible and anything can happen on Monday Night Raw” or “SmackDown Live”. I personally don’t see any of that in the future but I’ve been around long enough to never say never.

Anything can and will happen so we’ll see. I think my job, so to speak, whatever you want to call it, that last match I had with Braun Strowman, I kind of passed the torch to Braun Strowman. He’s the next big monster.

He’s the next giant, if you will. He’s got such athletic ability, such presence, and he’s on fire right now with what they’re doing with him, the way they’re booking him and how he’s competing in the ring.

I was very proud to hand the monster title that I held for so many years off to him. I think he’s going to take it above and beyond anywhere I’ve taken it. When you leave the business and you step back, you want to leave your responsibility in capable hands and I think I’ve left my responsibility in very capable hands with Braun.”

