UFC’s featherweight champion Max Holloway had a good December.

Holloway made his first successful title defense, Brian Ortega scored a slick submission in a televised main event, and Josh Emmett worked the co-headliner of a network-televised fight card.

Holloway is coming off a big win over Jose Aldo at UFC 218. Now, he’s looking for his next challenger.

Ortega remained undefeated in MMA when he tapped Cub Swanson with a tight choke in the UFC Fight Night 123, and Emmett made a statement when he put the lights out on Ricardo Lamas at UFC on FOX 26.

“I was impressed by the two wins by those guys – of course,” Holloway told MMAjunkie. “Ortega finishes Cub – that’s impressive stuff. It’s always impressive when you finish someone.

Finishing anybody in the top 10, even the top five when we’re talking about those two guys, is amazing. We’re the best fighters in the world and you get to finish them, that’s always cool to see.”

“Me and Ortega are two young kids, so it should be fun whenever that happens,” Holloway said. “Josh Emmett came in and was able to shake it up real quick.

I’m excited for the future. A lot of people are saying that one of those guys are going to give me a run. I can’t wait. I’m glad and I’m looking forward to the challenges. All these guys are cupcakes and there’s some new flavors, and I want my taste of them.”

Ortega and Emmett both landed on Holloway’s radar with their recent performances, and the champion said he looks forward to eventually sharing the octagon with each of them.

“It is our job to make weight and Ricardo is the man; he didn’t have to, but he took (the fight) anyway,” Holloway said.

“If (Emmett) made 145, or 146 and was two pounds off, he would gain pretty much the same thing anyway. It’s just he’s not dying in the moment.

I don’t really take nothing away from him. He had to give up 30 percent (of his purse). It’s simple: Ricardo got caught, and it’s life. This is a game.

“I’m glad he missed weight. Anybody wants to fight me and miss weight, come do it, bro. I get your money and I get to whoop your ass. I don’t take nothing away from the guy.

You have a job, you’re supposed to make weight, but that would get me more fired up. This guy wants to disrespect me and not make weight? I’ll make sure with the ass-whooping you get that you’ll be like, ‘Damn, I should have made weight.'”

