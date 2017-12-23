Fight fans are in for a treat for the UFC’s last event of 2017.

The current UFC women’s featherweight champion has been campaigning hard for a shot at ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm. As a result of this, she is getting the fight. It will be Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm at UFC 219.

On Thursday’s UFC 219 conference call, Cyborg claimed that she foresees no such problem this time around having continued her training regiment following her title win over Tonya Evinger at UFC 214.

Cyborg gave credit to Rob Emerson as another reason why her weight management is on point in the lead up to her first featherweight title defense against Holly Holm.

“You know, my weight is really good now,” said Cyborg on Thursday’s UFC 219 conference call.

“I’m really happy about it. After my last fight in July, I kept training. I went to Thailand, and even though I was on vacation, I went training every day.

“I’ve been watching my diet so I won’t have such a hard time making 145. I’m really happy. I’ve been working with Rob Emerson and he has helped me in all of my other cuts to 145.”

Cyborg went on to reveal that she used to walk around as high as 185 before going into camp.

“I’m really lighter than before. You know, before I used to walk around at 180 or 185 and now I’m walking around at 170. It’s very different than it was before when I was heavy. I’m getting to work more and more and getting light, but I really have to be on top of my weight now.”

UFC 219 is set to take place on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET. Here is the updated card:



MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Female Featherweight Championship: Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Holly Holm

Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza

Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. John Lineker

Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Michal Oleksijczyk vs. Khalil Rountree

Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Marc Diakiese

Featherweight: Myles Jury vs. Rick Glenn

Flyweight: Louis Smolka vs. Matheus Nicolau

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Omari Akhmedov

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Mark De La Rosa

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms