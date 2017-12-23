David de Gea is now widely regarded as the Premier League’s best goalkeeper.

Many football fans - and not just Manchester United supporters - now believe he’s the best keeper on the planet.

The Spain international has been sensational for the Red Devils over the past few seasons and United fans know exactly how lucky they are to have him at their club.

De Gea was in action again this evening as United took on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

However, he conceded the first goal of the game in the 27th minute after Riyad Mahrez laid the ball on a plate for Jamie Vardy to score.

The goal came against the run of play - United had dominated the early stages of the match - but it was a brilliant breakaway goal from Claude Puel’s men.

Wilfred Ndidi played the ball to Mahrez into space. Mahrez held up the ball and Chris Smalling, waited for Vardy to make the run, fed the England international, who side-footed the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Man Utd fans blamed Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof for not running back fast enough, but Sky Sports pundit Thierry Henry said De Gea could have prevented the goal.

The Arsenal legend felt that Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson wouldn’t have allowed the goal to happen because he would have rushed off his line to clear the danger.

“Ederson would have saved that,” Henry said.

“Ederson is used to playing in a team that plays higher. De Gea could have got the ball had he come for it.”

A fair point - or harsh on De Gea?

United fans, however, couldn’t believe that Henry pinned the blame on De Gea…

United and Leicester draw 2-2

Despite going 1-0 down, Mourinho’s side took a 2-1 lead thanks to Juan Mata.

The Spanish midfielder equalised five minutes before half-time and then made it 2-1 to the visitors with a superb free-kick on the hour mark.

However, a late equaliser in stoppage time from Harry Maguire sealed a dramatic point for the hosts.

