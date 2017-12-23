Say what you like about Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer but there's no doubting the lad has talent, and then some.

The French champions shelled out no less than £199 million and were quickly rewarded with Neymar taking to Ligue 1 with ease. Astonishingly, across just 20 appearances, the Brazilian has already contributed 17 goals and 12 assists for his new club.

Neymar hasn't had it all his way, though. The 25-year-old became embroiled in a bizarre falling out with Edinson Cavani over penalty taking and some reports have linked him to absurd privileges.

That's not to mention the success of Barcelona since he left. Despite the break up of 'MSN', Blaugrana sit a monstrous 14 points clear of Real Madrid in La Liga and freshly stonked them 3-0 in the El Clasico.

Nevertheless, he has formed a deadly attacking triumvirate with Kylian Mbappe and Cavani at the Parc des Princes and PSG are seen by many as favourites for the Champions League.

It would be quite the way to silence the doubters if he was to lift club football's most coveted trophy.

Right now, though, that's not really on Neymar's mind and the 25-year-old was occupied with a charity match on Saturday.

There's always a special feeling to charity fixtures, especially those featuring bizarre Frankenstein teams where professional players mix it with celebrities and veterans with an air of fun to proceedings.

It's actually not too common that you get professionals taking part in such events in the middle of a season, never mind Neymar but the man himself flew out to his native Brazil this weekend.

As part of an event held by Nene in Jundai, Neymar helped to raise enough money for 30 tonnes of foodstuff for needy children.

Furthermore, his quality on the pitch was tantamount to his philanthropy.

Neymar produced one of the coolest one-on-one finishes you will ever see, mesmerising the goalkeeper with his dribbling before lobbing him with his back to goal - check it out:

Think of the families Neymar!

You have to say, if charity matches were taken into consideration for the FIFA Puskas award, this would certainly been in with a shout of earning a nomination.

That's not the accolade Neymar will aiming for in 2018, though, with a Ballon d'Or nestling in his crosshair. Given the criticism around his PSG move, he'll have to produce against the biggest team but the talent is clear to see.

Do you think Neymar will win the Ballon d'Or next year? Have your say in the comments section below.

