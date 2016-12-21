After missing the New York Knicks' last two games and four out of the last six due to back spasms, point guard Derrick Rose is set to return against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Rose has not played since last Tuesday when he left the Knicks' eventual 113-111 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns after re-aggravating his back. With New York on a three-game losing streak, the return of the former NBA Most Valuable Player could not come at a better time.

"He's said he feels good, so I'm going to let him play," head coach Jeff Hornacek said before the game. We'll try to keep an eye out on him, see if he gets winded...but he's good to go."

Rose, 28, is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds through 23 games this season. Despite the back injury, Rose started the first 20 games of the year for the first time since the 2009 season.

However, the former longtime Chicago Bull missed 244 out of a possible 410 games since the 2011-12 campaign and a troublesome back has raised injury concerns once again.

“I just want to put all these injuries behind me and get on with the season,” Rose told reporters on Monday at the Knicks' practice facility in Westchester.

In Rose's absence, rookie Ron Baker and energetic veteran Brandon Jennings have seen most of the playing time at point guard.

Entering Tuesday's game against the Pacers, the Knicks expect Rose to play without any limitations. Currently in a virtual three-way tie with the Pacers and Chicago Bulls for the sixth seed in the east, a win on Tuesday would give the Knicks momentum.

"I thought we were playing decently and then Derrick goes down -- one of our top three guys -- and we become a different kind of team," Hornacek said. "When Derrick's been out there, we've been pretty good.

But a lot of teams have guys missing so we need to figure things out."