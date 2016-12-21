How long Manchester United are hoping Jose Mourinho stays at the club for

It might have taken three-and-a-half years but Manchester United think they have finally found the long-term replacement for Sir Alex Ferguson.

Since Ferguson's retirement in 2013, David Moyes and Louis van Gaal have both come and gone after failing to emulate their legendary predecessor at Old Trafford.

And even though Man United's start to the current campaign has been rocky, to say the least, the mood in camp remains high with Jose Mourinho's feet now well under the table at the club.

Article continues below

Heading into the busy festive period, the Red Devils sit four points behind Arsenal in fourth and a further nine adrift of Mourinho's former team Chelsea, who currently top the Premier League.

Nevertheless, according to The Mirror, the hierarchy at Old Trafford have been impressed by the Portuguese's efforts to restore the club at the summit of English football.

Article continues below

Not only that but they also want the 53-year-old to stay at the club for the next ten years.

The contract Mourinho signed when he joined the Premier League giants in May still has two-and-a-half years to run and includes an option to extend it for another season but officials want him to stick around well beyond 2020.

It would certainly buck a trend for the ex-Real Madrid and Inter Milan coach, who has never stayed with one team for more than three years throughout his managerial career.

Perhaps even more surprisingly, the same report says United are not concerned by Mourinho's disciplinary record - despite the Portuguese already serving two separate touchline bans this term.

Of course, Mourinho is no stranger to being punished by the Football Association and the Red Devils are prepared to accept he could occasionally get himself into trouble 'because of his demonstrative nature'.

There can be no doubt that morale at Old Trafford has been boosted by the team's recent upturn in form.

Four wins on the bounce in all competitions, on the back of some promising performances means confidence is as high as it has ever been this season.

The first year was always likely to be Mourinho's toughest at Man United, but if he can come through it relatively unscathed and with Champions League qualification ensured the foundations should be in place for a very bright future.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms