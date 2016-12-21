Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James passes Moses Malone on all-time scoring list

LeBron James entered the Cleveland Cavaliers' Tuesday night affair against the Milwaukee Bucks just two points shy of surpassing the legendary Moses Malone for eighth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Less than three minutes into the first quarter, James reached the legendary feat. 

After J.R. Smith missed a wide-open three from the corner, James grabbed the rebound and rose up for an easy layup, giving Cleveland an early 7-4 lead.

It was part of a seven-point quarter for James, who has had his fingerprints all over history recently. Last week, he assisted teammates Kevin Love and J.R. Smith on historic baskets; Love's basket was his 800th career trey, which made him the fifth active player with at least 800 career threes and 6,000 rebounds. 

The other players are James himself, Dirk Nowitzki, Carmelo Anthony, and Paul Pierce.

As for Smith, the mercurial Cavaliers guard surpassed Dale Ellis for 14th on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made list with his 1,719 career triple.

James, 31, is having another outstanding season, averaging 25 points, nine assists, and 7.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. At this stage of his career, however, the three-time NBA champion has reached a plateau where every basket he makes will be approaching or surpassing milestones.

