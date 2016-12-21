The third quarter in Tuesday evening’s game against the Indiana Pacers did not start well for the New York Knicks but it did feature a slick step back move from franchise superstar Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony, who entered the quarter with nine points, caught a pass from teammate Derrick Rose and drove to the basket before making a sudden stop, much to the surprise of Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young. The result was not pretty.

Young slid the top of the key to free throw line, confused by Anthony's step back.

Anthony finished the quarter with 24 points, including two huge treys that brought the Knicks to within two points of the Pacers. However, none of 'Melo's' baskets made the defense look as silly as the step back to the former Brooklyn Net.

The Knicks finished the quarter trailing the Pacers 87-84, largely thanks to Anthony's exploits. He also proved Pacers head coach Nate McMillan correct based on his pre-game comments.

Questioned about Anthony's recent struggles, McMillan was asked if Anthony's age was starting to impact his game -- and if it would benefit

"I don't think he's too old," McMillan said. "He's the heart and soul of this [Knicks] team."