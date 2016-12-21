For weeks, the women's division of Monday Night RAW has been teasing the return of one of their injured superstars.

Emma was hurt earlier this year and will be returning under the new gimmick of Emmalina - although no-one seems to know when her return will be.

Long awaited return

For the longest time, videos have been airing to hype up the debut of Emmalina, even going as far as to claim that she would be arriving the week after - which she didn't.

There seems to be no immediate return to RAW for Emmalina although her videos continue to air on a weekly basis.

However while there is confusion amongst the fans about when she will finally arrive on RAW, RingsideNews are reporting that there have been several different backstage plans for her return.

It is believed that the original plan for her RAW debut was to have her come in and feud with Sasha Banks.

Banks has been heavily involved in a feud with Women's Champion Charlotte for much of 2016 and with her starting a new program with Nia Jax on Monday night, it seems unlikely that they will explore this option any time soon.

Another theory also claims that she would be returning to once again link up with her former NXT companion Dana Brooke.

Brooke has been working largely at Charlotte's side this year but when she first arrived on the main roster she was accompanied by Emma.

The two teamed up on NXT and became somewhat of a successful partnership so putting the two together again could be a wise move.

However with her return continually being delayed, her role on the show when she does finally appear is anyone's guess.

As for her return, we are very close to the start of the Road to WrestleMania and the company will surely want as many big names as possible at their disposal.

With the Royal Rumble as the next big Pay Per View, could that be the perfect stage in which to bring Emmalina in?

