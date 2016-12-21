In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Eifert wouldn't have gone to the Pro Bowl.

Tyler Eifert would have rejected call to the Pro Bowl

It has certainly been a year to forget for the Cincinnati Bengals who find themselves at 5-8-1 and guaranteed to have a losing record.

The Bengals took a huge step back from 2015 when they finished the regular season 12-4 and in the play-offs.

A year to forget

While the Bengals have had a torrid time, two of their top names have suffered big injuries in 2016 - definite factors in their failures this season.

One such case is their star tight end Tyler Eifert who has missed six games this season through injury.

With the rosters for the Pro Bowl now revealed, Eifert has missed out on a trip to the NFL's All Star Game, but his recent comments show that he won't be too unhappy over his omission.

Eifert has still carved out a solid year when he did finally get on the field for Cincinnati, but as per ESPN, Eifert claimed:

"I'd like to make it, but I'm not going to go if I got asked," 

Eifert clearly would like to play in a second Pro Bowl, but the Bengals star seems to harbour some resentment to the match following last year.

The source of Eifert's injury issues this year can all be traced back to last year's Pro Bowl where he suffered an ankle injury that required surgery.

The Pro Bowl rosters were revealed tonight and Eifert wasn't included anyway as the Tennessee Titans' Delanie Walker and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce were elected instead.

His extended time on the sideline along with the stellar years put in by Kelce and Walker are all reasons for Eifert's omission.

As for Eifert and the Bengals, their attention will likely now shift to the 2017 NFL Draft as they will try to mount a post-season challenge next year.

Topics:
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Playoffs
NFL

