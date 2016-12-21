The night prior to WrestleMania 32 marked the announcement that wrestling fans had been dreading for years as The Icon, Sting, retired.

The WCW legend finished his career after only two matches in the WWE and a lot of historic moments during the Monday Night Wars.

Back in business?

Despite never actually winning a match in the WWE, Sting was a very clear fan favourite and drew in a crowd whenever he did perform.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Will Sting ever make a WWE comeback? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

He announced his retirement at the 2016 Hall of Fame ceremony and he has not been since by the WWE Universe since.

That is however until Tuesday when Sting made a return to the world of professional sports - this time under the employ of NFL team the Dallas Cowboys.

Article continues below

A video shared via the Cowboys Twitter page has shown Sting in his new role as their Intimidation Coach.

Providing a comical view of Sting's life after the WWE, we see the average day in the life of the Dallas Cowboys Intimidation Coach.

We see Sting clash with security over his infamous baseball bat and also try to keep it out of the hands of other Cowboys' employees.

Sting also spends time with some of the biggest stars on the Cowboys roster as they all don face paint to be like their coach.

Rookie runningback sensation Ezekiel Elliot makes an appearance but the star player in the video is undoubtedly tight-end Jason Witten.

Witter arrives without face paint and when he is questioned about it by the WWE Hall of Famer, he shows him his intimidation skills.

Sting - a Texas native is a big Cowboys fan and inducted into the Hall of Fame last year when the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium hosted the Showcase of the Immortals.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms