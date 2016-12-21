Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Young and Ambrose haven't kept their relationship a secret (©Twitter @SweetReneeYoung).

Renee Young slaps the Miz after he mocks her relationship with Dean Ambrose

Even since he was drafted to Smackdown earlier this year, The Miz has really elevated his game and become arguably the top heel on the show.

The Intercontinental Champion has made headlines for the sense of realism he has been delivering in some of his more passionate promos.

Things got personal

Whilst his tirade aimed at Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan is his most memorable, Dolph Ziggler has also been on the receiving end of one of Miz's truthful rants.

Following his latest title defense against Apollo Crews on Smackdown, Miz targeted a new victim in interviewer Renee Young.

Young who is the host of Talking Smack and often has run ins with the Miz, entered the ring to ask about the previous weeks failing for the A List Superstar.

Last week, Miz had a chance to earn the right to challenge WWE Champion AJ Styles for his title but lost in a fatal four way match.

This led to Young asking a question which gave the Miz an opportunity to get under her skin.

Bringing into light the fact that she is - as he says, "sleeping with" Dean Ambrose,  Young wasn't willing to take that without a fight.

She would then lap the Intercontinental Champion before storming away from the ring - a move that would have consequences for Ambrose himself later that night.

Following his victory over Luke Harper, Ambrose was ambushed by all three members of the Wyatt Family and was left laying in the ring.

As he tried to pull himself to his feet, Miz would come to the ring to continue the punishment for the Lunatic Fringe.

This could be set to spiral into an Intercontinental Championship opportunity for Ambrose, but it also marks something new.

Relationships between superstars are quite well known in the WWE and many have been brought into story lines before.

This is however the first time that Dean Ambrose's outside life has been brought into the WWE ring.

Young was then interviewed following her clash with the Miz, and she had a strong opinion to express.

Topics:
WWE
WWE Smackdown
The Miz
Dean Ambrose
Dean Ambrose

