Big 3: Knicks' triumvirate dominant in win over Pacers

The Knicks' three-game skid is over as the big three of Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick Rose combined for 79 points to lead the team past the Indiana Pacers, 118-111, on Tuesday.

After a hot start -- leading 16-8 in the first quarter -- the Knicks (15-13) played catch-up for most of the game. In the third quarter, the Pacers (15-15) held a 15-point lead with New York seemingly headed for a fourth straight loss. However, the Knicks' three-point shooting took over with Anthony and Porzingis, who accounted for 11 of the Knicks' 13 treys.

While the Pacers received solid work from Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner, both of whom recorded 21 points, the Knicks' late-game defense did not allow them to mount a comeback.

New York outscored Indiana 34-24 in the fourth quarter and 64-52 in the second half.

"In the fourth quarter, once we tied the game, we were more aggressive," Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said after the game.

MELO

Anthony's 35 points (7 of 10 from downtown), four rebounds and four assists helped the Knicks make their comeback. It was Anthony's sixth game of the year with 30+ points, which also makes him one of 11 players this season to record at least three 35+ point games.

"Once we made some shots and we got some shots defensively you could figure the momentum change," Anthony said.

Entering halftime with nine points, Anthony scored 26 in the second half to pace New York's offensive onslaught.

However, most of that damage in the third quarter where 'Melo' scored 15 points and brought the Knicks' deficit from 15 to three. To start the fourth, Hornacek decided to give Anthony a breather, which is when the Knicks went to work.

"That fourth quarter when I went out of the game for KP and Derrick to step up and lead us out there," Anthony said. "We are a dangerous team when we can get guys going on that in different areas."

PORZINGIS

The Latvian's jump shot has been suspect at times and 36 minutes in, that didn't change. Porzingis had just 11 points while shooting 33 percent from three-point range and 40 percent from the field overall.

However, he picked up some slack in the fourth, scoring 10 points (nine from downtown) with clutch shooting mixed in to finish with 21 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks.

The quarter before, Porzingis showed some energy with a vicious dunk, several blocks and a significant three-pointer in the Knicks' comeback. It wasn't until the final quarter when he and his teammates completed the comeback.

With Porzingis, Anthony, and Rose scoring more than 20 points, New York's offense becomes dangerous.

"All three of us are capable of doing it," Porzingis said. "It is not about us three...it is about getting the team involved, playing together and sharing the ball."

ROSE

Returning from a back injury, Rose looked rusty in the first quarter, scoring just two points before sitting out most of the second quarter. However, the former NBA MVP finished with 24 points and six assists, and four rebounds.

"I'm just happy that we won," Rose said. "I was just trying to get a feel for the game."

The Knicks are 6-2 in games that Rose posts 15+ points and five-plus assists -- so his health is as vital to the team as anything else.

"I am sure he was a little tentative," Hornacek said of Rose returning after missing four of the last six games. "In that fourth quarter, he was making good decisions and reads.

"We are glad to have him back."