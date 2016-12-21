The WWE Championship picture is certainly a very confusing situation within the WWE right now, but tonight's episode of Smackdown certainly added something extra to it.

Dolph Ziggler is the current number one contender to AJ Styles' title and earned the right to face him on next week's episode for the title last week.

A big threat added

With Styles and Ziggler set to clash next week, the champion had one more hurdle to conquer in James Ellsworth.

This was a hurdle he achieved within the first 10 minutes of tonight's show as Ellsworth finally got his title match and lost.

Styles would then be confronted by his next challenger however before the Lone Wolf Baron Corbin also entered the fray.

Corbin - who was absent from Smackdown last week claimed that had he been present, then Ziggler would never have earned the right for a shot at the championship.

Following their clash at the top of the show, Ziggler would head to Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan and request a match against Corbin.

He would get is wish, but it would mean him having to put his Championship opportunity on the line against the Lone Wolf in the main event.

Then with WWE Champion AJ Styles watching from ringside, the two would battle for the right to face him next week.

A double count-out would bring the match to an end and see a draw as the final result - something that didn't sit well with Bryan.

The Smackdown GM would reward Corbin for his dominant display against Ziggler and add him to the WWE Championship match next week.

Pitting AJ Styles against Dolph Ziggler against Baron Corbin is a very interesting main event for the final WWE show of 2016.

KILLING TIME

Once Ziggler was named the number one contender last week and even since the conclusion of TLC, the WWE Championship picture has felt like it is simply killing time to some fans.

With the Royal Rumble just around the corner, WWE will surely be utilising it's big names in the main title picture.

The presence of Ziggler and Corbin could be seen as a filer until Styles' next big challenger emerges - be that John Cena or the Undertaker.

