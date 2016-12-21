Official online NBA destination in the UK

Malcolm Brogdon dunks on Kyrie Irving then LeBron James

Larry Nance Jr's dunks have captured attention for extraordinary vertical leap and acrobatic nature but he never had two dunk of the year candidates in one game. 

Milwaukee Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon entered Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers a relative unknown and left an internet sensation.

The 24-year-old delivered a pair of dunks on two of the NBA's premiere names that has people talking. The first dunk came in the first quarter of Milwaukee's contest against Cleveland as Brogdon -- with the Buck trailing 30-19 -- drove to the hoop and delivered a monster jam over Kyrie Irving.

However, the Virginia product was not done as he had another spectacular dunk ready for the third quarter.

With the Bucks trailing 77-71, Brogdon managed a reverse slam over three-time NBA champion, four-time MVP, and world-renowned superstar LeBron James.

Brogdon finished with just six points in the game but made four of them emphatic ones. 

Despite being dunked on, James passed the legendary Moses Malone for eighth on the NBA's all-time scoring list in the Cavs' 114-08 win. The 31-year-old also made what would end up being the game-winning shot in the fourth quarter.

However, Brogdon's dunks will get a lot of attention despite Milwaukee's loss. 

