There’s been very little to shout about at West Ham United this season.

After a superb campaign last year, the Hammers suddenly find themselves embroiled in a potential relegation battle. Only two recent wins over Burnley and Hull City have seen Slaven Bilic’s men pull away from the drop.

At the heart of their issues has been the lack of an out-and-out goal scorer. Therefore, Bilic is itching for the January window to come round so he can knock on Manchester United’s door no less.

Goal scoring issues

If last season proved anything, it was that West Ham knew where the back of the net was. After all, the Irons scored twice at Arsenal, a double at the Etihad Stadium and thumped three past Liverpool.

In 2016-17 though, the Irons seem clueless. In fact, they’ve amassed just 19 league goals so far this campaign, which is inferior to nineteenth placed Swansea City and less than half of Liverpool’s healthy tally.

If we exclude the anomalously prolific Michail Antonio, West Ham’s top scorer in the league proves Manuel Lanzini with just three strikes. As for the club’s recognised strikers though, they’ve amassed just two goals.

Andy Carroll, seemingly as ever, has been stricken with injuries; Andre Ayew is still settling in and Diafra Sakho looks off the pace. Moreover, the less said about Simone Zaza the better.

After all, you know the season is going badly when Dimitri Payet is struggling to find the net. The Frenchman had over treble his current goal tally by this point last season.

Double loan ambitions

Consequently, the Hammers are looking to bring forwards to the club in January and of a very high standard.

This is exemplified by the fact, according to the Telegraph; they are plotting loan moves for Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

The report has come amid whispers of a general scheme from the club of targeting the strikers of top teams and trying to barter a loan deal for them. After all, Michy Batshuayi was linked to the London Stadium as little as a week ago.

However, it is believed that Chelsea were unwilling to entertain the idea and thus the Hammers have turned to Old Trafford.

Although both Rashford and Martial have been struggling for game time this season, the pair maintain large roles at the club. After all, they are seen as United’s next generation of strikers.

There is great reason to suggest why West Ham would be interested. Martial was the Red Devils’ top scorer last season and Rashford has notched up an impressive 12 goals in his debut year in the professional game.

Nevertheless, the duo have already amassed 38 appearances cumulatively this season so a move to West Ham couldn’t be wholly justified over game time.

Moreover, training in the presence of players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba seems far more beneficial than fighting a relegation battle that, ultimately, isn’t there’s.

It wouldn’t stop West Ham though and, of course, there is no harm in trying. If the Hammers are to survive however, they may need to take their heads out the clouds and knuckle down.

