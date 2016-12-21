There is a report in today’s papers that claims Manchester United have opened talks with Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

It is reported that the Red Devils are ready to pay £60 million for the Frenchman, who has apparently fallen out with Diego Simeone.

As exciting a rumour as it is, it’s probably worth taking with a pinch of salt. Griezmann recently gave an interview with France Football magazine in which he expressed his commitment to Atleti.

"I'm feeling good at Atletico Madrid," he said, per Goal. "Frankly, I don't see myself leaving.

"People often talk about England, but I'm here.

"And then, going from Atletico to Real, it must be difficult. I do not necessarily want to try. I don't think about it."

In-demand

Griezmann’s terrific year has made him one of the most in-demand attackers in Europe. He was Player of the Year and won the Golden Boot at the European Championship, and finished third in the voting for the Ballon d’Or.

Yet he’s not ready to cash in on his new-found fame and stay at Atleti. That must be admired.

Los Rojiblancos finished third in La Liga last season, three points behind champions Real Madrid, but the 2016-17 season has brought about plenty of misery.

Simeone’s team are currently sixth, already nine points behind Los Blancos after 16 games.

The Atletico boss signed Kevin Gameiro in the summer to spearhead his attack but the Frenchman has had a mixed season, scoring seven goals in 22 appearances.

A new forward could be in order, and Griezmann knows the exactly who he wants.

Griezmann and Bolt?

There is a problem, however. Griezmann would love to play with Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, who hasn’t played a single game of professional football in his life.

"Play against him, no, but with him, yes! I would like him to play up front with me just behind to knock balls deep for him," Griezmann said, per ESPN FC.

"I'd leave him all alone with the goalkeeper. I saw that he's trained a bit with Dortmund and Manchester United.

"Speed isn't everything, but he'd be a great striker at Atletico. Usain Bolt would be perfect for our game. Me behind and him up front. The best!”

Now that would be a sight. Bolt is adamant that he wishes to try football once his sprinting career is over and there certainly would be no harm in giving him a shot.

After all, how bad can the fastest man in history really be?

