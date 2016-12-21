Pelicans (10-20) 108, Sixers (7-21) 93

Anthony Davis (31/16/2) helped the New Orleans Pelicans to their first win in three as the Western Conference franchise overcame the Philadelphia 76ers and their plethora of big men. Joel Embiid (11/6/1) had a quieter outing while Nerlens Noel (4/3/0) played six minutes.

Lakers (11-20) 113, Hornets (16-13) 117

Kemba Walker (28/8/10) led the Charlotte Hornets to a tight win over the L.A. Lakers, who lost Larry Nance Jr (10/4/2) to a knee injury. Nicolas Batum (23/5/10) had a double-double for the home team as Jordan Clarkson (25/3/5) shot exceptionally well for the famous Purple and Gold.

Nets (7-20) 104, Raptors (20-8) 116

Norman Powell (21/3/1) had a big night for the Toronto Raptors off the bench as they cruised to an easy win over a Brooklyn Nets team without Brook Lopez. Kyle Lowry (23/4/8) had his usual solid outing at the one spot. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (19/6/3) led the scoring for the Nets.

Pacers (15-15) 111, Knicks (15-13) 118

Carmelo Anthony (35/4/4) shot 7-11 from three, tying a season-high, as he, Kristaps Porzingis (21/8/1) and the returning Derrick Rose (24/4/6) led the New York Knicks to this impressive win over the Indiana Pacers. Myles Turner (21/9/1) and Thaddeus Young (21/7/1) were big for Indy.

Magic (13-17) 136, Heat (9-20) 130

Serge Ibaka (20/9/2) came into his own in the second overtime period of this all-Florida encounter to give Orlando just their third win over Miami in 19 attempts. Nikola Vucevic (26/12/3) and Evan Fournier (26/5/4) were also vital. Hassan Whiteside (32/15/0) had another big game and Tyler Johnson (32/5/3) scored the most points ever in a single game by a Heat reserve.

Cavaliers (20-6) 114, Bucks (13-13) 108

LeBron James' (34/12/7) first basket of the night took him past Moses Malone in the all-time scoring charts as Cleveland got revenge on Milwaukee. The young Bucks took the champions to OT thanks to big nights from Giannis Antetokounmpo (25/13/2) and Jabari Parker (30/9/3) but the Cavs had too much. Kyrie Irving (28/5/5) missed a chance to end the game in regulation.

Celtics (16-12) 112, Grizzlies (18-12) 109

Isaiah Thomas (44/3/6) dropped a new career-high, shooting 7-10 from deep, to help the Boston Celtics down the Memphis Grizzlies in OT. Al Horford (17/14/3) missed another game-winning layup in regulation. Marc Gasol (24/7/6) led the Grizzlies, who had Zach Randolph (9/5/2) ejected.

Spurs (23-5) 102, Rockets (21-8) 100

Kawhi Leonard's (21/5/4) team-high saw the San Antonio Spurs snap the Houston Rockets' 10-game winning run in this tight encounter. Manu Ginobili (12/4/3) missed two free throws to ice the game at 102-100 but James Harden (31/10/7) could not connect with a tightly-contested long three at the buzzer.

Nuggets (12-17) 102, Clippers (21-8) 119

Double-doubles from Chris Paul (16/8/15) and DeAndre Jordan (13/13/2) along with a huge scoring night from JJ Redick (27/3/2) saw the L.A. Clippers ease past the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center. Will Barton (22/5/2) had a big night off the bench for Denver.

Jazz (18-11) 74, Warriors (25-4) 104

Everything went right for the Golden State Warriors as they thrashed the Utah Jazz by 30 points at Oracle Arena. Stephen Curry (25/3/4), Kevin Durant (22/5/1), Draymond Green (15/11/4) and Klay Thompson (17/5/1) all got in on the act. Rudy Gobert (11/16/1) put up another double-double for the Jazz.

Blazers (13-17) 121, Kings (11-17) 126

DeMarcus Cousins (55/13/1) dominated the Portland Trail Blazers in a game that saw him get ejected and then un-ejected for an incident with his mouthpiece. Damian Lillard (24/14/15) and CJ McCollum (36/2/4) just didn't have enough to outscore the big man, who was in a world of his own.