Rewind as little as two months and Yaya Toure’s Manchester City career looked in absolute tatters. Thanks to the rather wayward comments of his agent, Dimitri Seluk, any possible first team return looked fantastical.

However, it hasn’t taken long for Toure to change Pep Guardiola’s mind and reinstatement himself in the City side. The Ivorian may not be the midfield juggernaut he was two years ago, but early signs look promising.

In fact, the man himself seems to be looking forward to not just the rest of the season, but years to come at the Etihad Stadium. Above all though, he has one rather ambitious, yet increasingly realistic goal at the club.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Commitment

Before November, Toure had been confined to just one appearance in 2016-17. In addition, it proved a mere cameo in a Champions League qualifier for which City already boasted an impregnable 5-0 aggregate lead.

It was the decision to exclude the 33-year-old from City’s European squad that proved the seemingly damning moment though.

Article continues below

So much so that Pep Guardiola threatened to exile Toure from the squad until Seluk apologised for his rather strong-worded reaction to the exclusion. The Spaniard kept true to his word.

Come November 19 though and Toure wiggled his way back into the side. Furthermore, his desire to impress was exemplified by the brace he scored at Crystal Palace upon his unexpected return.

With the Ivorian now having made seven appearances this season, it appears the battling midfielder is finally back.

Furthermore, according to the Independent, he is willing to commit his future to the club, despite interest from China.

Toure will, as per the report, refuse to talk to clubs in January. This is in spite of the fact his contract is six months away from expiry and thus, he has all the freedom to do so.

Dreams and ambitions

This incredible turnaround from a seemingly forced exclusion to a willing vote of confidence has seen Toure looking forward to years ahead. Whether City will offer him another contract is unknown, yet the player certainly appears keen.

As documented by the Independent, the 33-year-old explained: “When I signed for City, I came to this club to make history.

“I want this club to change. I want this club to be bigger than United. I know it’s going to be a lot of work, but that’s my dream.

“I want to make something very important. I already won two Premier League titles and I want more than that: another new story.

“What we are seeing is the Premier League is so tough, this year it’s going to be tougher than any other year.”

Therefore, Toure seems to have his heart set on the challenge of dethroning United as top dogs in Manchester. Furthermore, he wouldn’t mind adding a few more trophies to the six he has already garnered on English shores.

Such goals are certainly ascertainable. The Citizens have finished above their city rivals in the past three seasons and with Guardiola in charge, silverware will come in due course.

The only question that remains is whether City will allow him to fulfill any of these ambitions beyond May. Given what the club have put him through this season though, there would be no better way of saying sorry.

Do you think Manchester City should extend Yaya Toure's current contract? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms