Is anybody else surprised that Julian Draxler is still playing for Wolfsburg?

It’s been an age since the German burst onto the scene as a highly-rated talent. It was in 2011 when, as a 17-year-old, Draxler scored the opening goal in Schalke’s DFB-Pokal final win over MSV Duisburg and talk about his potential began to spread.

Five years on from that moment and Draxler finds himself playing for Germany’s 13th best team. It sure feels like wasted talent.

Article continues below

At 23-years-old, the playmaker’s career is in need of a spark. And Paris Saint-Germain could be about to provide it.

According to the beIN Sports, Draxler recently indicated to PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp that he wants to sign for the French champions. His dream could be realised, with the Daily Mail reporting that the player has agreed a four-and-a-half year contract with PSG.

Article continues below

The two clubs are finalising a fee, but PSG can certainly afford Wolfsburg’s £34 million asking price.

Blow to Arsenal

The news will come as a blow to Arsenal, who were reportedly interested in the former Schalke man. In August, Draxler was fined £85,000 for trying to force a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Draxler expressed his desire to leave Wolfsburg in an interview with Bild, something that didn’t sit well with fans of the Bundesliga club.

They’ve taken to booing Draxler during games. Some will claim that’s unfair, while others will find it understandable considering the forward has publicly admitted a desire to leave.

“I don’t think I need to tell anybody what [being booed] does to a person – it certainly doesn’t help you,” Draxler said.

“There’s no doubt it makes it hard for you to perform on the field. I can understand the fans, though. They have every right to do that.

“I said in the summer the way I feel and I stand by that.”

PSG need a spark

Draxler’s arrival could provide the inspiration PSG need to ignite their season. Unai Emery’s side are struggling without Zlatan Ibrahimovic - they are third in Ligue 1, nine points behind leaders Nice.

Is Julian Draxler the real deal, or just a pretender? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms