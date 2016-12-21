Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Draxler has agreed to leave Wolfsburg.

Julian Draxler agrees four-and-a-half year contract with European giant

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Is anybody else surprised that Julian Draxler is still playing for Wolfsburg?

It’s been an age since the German burst onto the scene as a highly-rated talent. It was in 2011 when, as a 17-year-old, Draxler scored the opening goal in Schalke’s DFB-Pokal final win over MSV Duisburg and talk about his potential began to spread.

Five years on from that moment and Draxler finds himself playing for Germany’s 13th best team. It sure feels like wasted talent.

Article continues below

At 23-years-old, the playmaker’s career is in need of a spark. And Paris Saint-Germain could be about to provide it.

According to the beIN Sports, Draxler recently indicated to PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp that he wants to sign for the French champions. His dream could be realised, with the Daily Mail reporting that the player has agreed a four-and-a-half year contract with PSG.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

The two clubs are finalising a fee, but PSG can certainly afford Wolfsburg’s £34 million asking price.

Germany v Slovakia - Round of 16: UEFA Euro 2016

Blow to Arsenal

The news will come as a blow to Arsenal, who were reportedly interested in the former Schalke man. In August, Draxler was fined £85,000 for trying to force a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Draxler expressed his desire to leave Wolfsburg in an interview with Bild, something that didn’t sit well with fans of the Bundesliga club.

They’ve taken to booing Draxler during games. Some will claim that’s unfair, while others will find it understandable considering the forward has publicly admitted a desire to leave.

“I don’t think I need to tell anybody what [being booed] does to a person – it certainly doesn’t help you,” Draxler said.

“There’s no doubt it makes it hard for you to perform on the field. I can understand the fans, though. They have every right to do that. 

“I said in the summer the way I feel and I stand by that.”

PSG need a spark

Draxler’s arrival could provide the inspiration PSG need to ignite their season. Unai Emery’s side are struggling without Zlatan Ibrahimovic - they are third in Ligue 1, nine points behind leaders Nice.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-GUINGAMP-PSG

Is Julian Draxler the real deal, or just a pretender? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Bundesliga
Germany Football
Football
UEFA Champions League
Manuel Neuer
Arsenal
Thomas Muller

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again