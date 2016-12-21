When it comes to talking about the beautiful game, Lothar Matthaus is more than qualified to do so.

As little as 20-years ago, the midfielder was the kingpin of German football with a World Cup and FIFA World Player of the Year award to his name. To say the man is respected in the game would be quite the understatement.

Therefore, when the 55-year-old offers his opinion, ears prick up. On this occasion however, there will be one Manchester United player in particular that won’t be best pleased.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Aubameyang debate

Penning an opinion article for Bild, Matthaus was exploring the idea of Bayern Munich signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After all, the Bavarians have somewhat of a reputation for snatching stars from Borussia Dortmund. The past four years have seen them prize away Mario Gotze, Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels with their financial might.

Article continues below

Matthaus doesn’t think it should end there though with Aubameyang rattling home the goals in the Bundesliga. The Gabonese forward has already amassed 16 strikes, eclipsing the tally of Bayern’s every own Lewandowski by five.

In addition, considering Carlo Ancelotti’s men are struggling to pull away from RB Leipzig this season, it may be the necessary purchase to turn the tide.

Pogba reference

However, the columnist and ex-player was keen to draw comparison to Paul Pogba as means of accentuating Aubamenyang’s talent. It’s fair to say he isn’t the biggest fan of the Frenchman.

In the aforementioned article, as highlighted by 101GreatGoals, Matthaus explained: “If a player like Pogba costs 105 million euros, BVB would have to get 150 million euros for Aubameyang. Because he is a player who makes the difference. Pogba does not.”

Therefore, not only is the German such a fan that he wants Bayern to sign the player, he believes Aubameyang would be worth a world record fee. Besides, €150 million would translate as the first nine figure transfer in pound sterling.

That being said, Matthaus is simply using Pogba’s move as an indicator and a not so subtle way of dishing some criticism on the United star.

While the Frenchman has been far from poor at Old Trafford, he certainly hasn’t justified his weighty transfer fee. Consequently, Matthaus believes Aubameyang is more befitting of such big bucks.

Permutations

Nevertheless, whether Bayern look for a cheap deal or spend big on the 27-year-old, the hypothetical deal would be met with prominent competition. After all, both Real Madrid and Manchester City have also been tipped to bid for the forward.

In addition, it is doubtful that the Bundesliga champions would be able to rival the El Clasico and Premier League sides financially.

So while Matthaus may think €150 million would be the just price, he’d be dreaming if he thought Bayern could actually propose that. However, his comment on Pogba’s inflated fee is, conversely, rather accurate.

The 23-year-old does change games, just nowhere near enough. At least he can dab better than Aubameyang mind you.

Do you think Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is worth more than Paul Pogba? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms