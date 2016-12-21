Terms have been agreed for Felipe Massa to return to Williams just one month after he announced his retirement from Formula 1.

Sky Sports have reported that a provisional deal has been accepted by both parties that would have an affect on more than just Massa himself.

If the Brazilian does return, Valtteri Bottas would likely join Mercedes to replace Nico Rosberg.

Article continues below

The world champion announced his shock retirement following the final race of the 2016 season in Abu Dhabi.

If Massa does return to his former team, Bottas is expected to become Lewis Hamilton's new partner.

Article continues below

Williams have expressed their need for an experienced driver to race alongside rookie Lance Stroll.

The 18-year-old is making his F1 debut in 2017 and becomes the first Canadian driver in the sport since Jacques Villeneuve. The latter won the world championship a year before Stroll was born.

However, while a deal has effectively been reached, the contract has yet to be signed and should Bottas not move to Mercedes, it will fall through.

Massa is currently on holiday while Mercedes announced last week that they will not reveal Rosberg's replacement until the new year.

The 2017 F1 season begins in March next year with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26. Although there's no danger of either team struggling to find drivers, both Williams and Mercedes will want to reach an agreement as soon as possible to start preparing for next year.

Hamilton will be the strong favourite to take back the world championship he lost to his former teammate last year and with the German now gone, there are very few drivers who can realistically stop him from dominating in 2017.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms