Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid open talks with Chelsea star over ambitious move [Onda Cero]

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For any footballer, the prospect of playing for Real Madrid doesn't come along every day.

They're one of the world's biggest and best supported clubs, and most footballers would give anything for the chance to pull that white shirt on.

But what if that player wasn't the club's first choice. Would it still be the same?

Article continues below

Because according to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, that's exactly what could happen to Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Real's interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is already well known, as the club pursued him heavily over the summer only to see him pen a new deal to remain at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

And according to Spanish football journalist Jose Ramon De la Morena their interest in de Gea remains strong, though they are aware it will be just as difficult to prize him away from the northwest.

And that's why they have targeted Courtois, as they see him as their prime back up option.

De la Morena also claims that talks are already ongoing between the two parties, though Real are yet to make a formal approach to Chelsea about a possible deal.

The Onda Cero report states that United could be prepared to part with the Spanish international for a fee in the region of £50million.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

But just in case that doesn't happen, they've targeted Courtois as their second choice.

Courtois, who spent three years on loan with Real's cross-city neighbours Atletico between 2011-14, is still under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2019.

He displaced club legend Petr Cech to establish himself as one of the Premier League's more elite goalkeepers, though the Blues won't let him go without a fight either.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Real Madrid
Football
Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo
Chelsea
Manchester United
David de Gea
Thibaut Courtois

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again