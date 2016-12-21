Real Madrid open talks with Chelsea star over ambitious move [Onda Cero]

For any footballer, the prospect of playing for Real Madrid doesn't come along every day.

They're one of the world's biggest and best supported clubs, and most footballers would give anything for the chance to pull that white shirt on.

But what if that player wasn't the club's first choice. Would it still be the same?

Because according to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, that's exactly what could happen to Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Real's interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is already well known, as the club pursued him heavily over the summer only to see him pen a new deal to remain at Old Trafford.

And according to Spanish football journalist Jose Ramon De la Morena their interest in de Gea remains strong, though they are aware it will be just as difficult to prize him away from the northwest.

And that's why they have targeted Courtois, as they see him as their prime back up option.

De la Morena also claims that talks are already ongoing between the two parties, though Real are yet to make a formal approach to Chelsea about a possible deal.

The Onda Cero report states that United could be prepared to part with the Spanish international for a fee in the region of £50million.

But just in case that doesn't happen, they've targeted Courtois as their second choice.

Courtois, who spent three years on loan with Real's cross-city neighbours Atletico between 2011-14, is still under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2019.

He displaced club legend Petr Cech to establish himself as one of the Premier League's more elite goalkeepers, though the Blues won't let him go without a fight either.

