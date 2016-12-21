Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker John Aldridge has revealed that Steven Gerrard played a vital role in developing Jordan Henderson into the player he is today.

The 58-year-old who made 83 appearances for the Reds himself, speaking exclusively to 888sport, said: "He (Henderson) has developed into a really good player.

"There were question marks when he arrived at the club and he struggled a bit with the size of the club. But with the help of Steven Gerrard he has matured, got his bearings, and deserves the captain’s armband."

Henderson arrived at Liverpool in 2011 when he was just 20-years-old and played alongside Gerrard for four years until he left for LA Galaxy.

Towards the end of Gerrard's spell at the club, Henderson often captained in his absence before taking the armband permanently.

Aldridge also praised the Liverpool midfielder for his reaction to a tackle from Ross Barkley in the Merseyside derby last Monday.

"To come out after the Barkley challenge and say what he did shows the maturity of the lad.

"Perhaps Mike Dean didn’t see the tackle like everyone else did."

The former striker, who scored 50 goals in 83 games, did also defend Barkley and suggested that the occasion may have been playing on his mind.

"It’s an England team-mate of his. In the big games, you can easily get wound up especially when you’re not really in the game – and Barkley wasn’t really.”

Henderson has already made 173 appearances for Liverpool at the age of 26, and fans of the club will be hoping he can follow in Gerrard's footsteps by tasting some of the same success during his career.

Jurgen Klopp's team are currently second in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Chelsea.

