Lionel Messi, as far as football is concerned, is just a bit good.

The Argentine has an astonishing goal scoring record, an endless arsenal of skills and a trophy cabinet large enough to be a house in its own right. Moreover, in spite of the Ronaldo-Messi debate, there’s just no player like Barcelona’s finest.

That is unless your name is Guti, however. In fact, the Spaniard believes that three Real Madrid stars can dribble just as well as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Astonishing run

The debate over Messi’s dribbling ability has emanated from an astonishing run by the 29-year-old in Barcelona’s recent clash with Espanyol.

Luis Enrique’s men won the fixture 4-1 with Luis Suarez bagging a brace alongside solitary strikes from Jordi Alba and, you guessed it, Messi.

While the dribble in question simply led to shot on target that was parried by Diego Lopez, the footwork involved was breathtaking. The 29-year-old slalomed his way past five players in the matter of seconds and yards.

In addition, Messi managed to work two nutmegs into the incredible move and Suarez nipped in to score from the rebound.

The astonishing run can be seen in the video below:

Brilliant stuff. In fact, it’s so brilliant that surely no mere mortal could replicate it in training, never mind a match scenario.

Guti comments

Real Madrid legend Guti believes the dribble, albeit impressive, certainly wasn’t one of a kind however. As highlighted by 101GreatGoals, the Spaniard believes Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and, surprisingly, Luka Modric could all pull it off too.

The 40-year-old also name-dropped Neymar as somebody who could negate defenders with such prowess and flow.

Speaking on Spanish TV show El Chiringuito while being showed a clip of the move, he explained: “It was a great player by a great player. But Neymar, Bale, Cristiano and Modric can do that as well.”

When you consider this is a man who spent 15 years plying his trade at the Bernabeu, the comments are perhaps not surprising.

While the comparisons with Ronaldo and Neymar are understandable to a degree, Guti was pushing his luck in naming Modric. The Croatian is world-class, no doubt about it, but no Messi.

Besides, the clip in question was one of Messi’s finest ever anyway. Consequently, to undermine that one to such a degree was always going to rub people up the wrong way.

La Liga battle

Nevertheless, Guti could be set to have the last laugh. Despite Messi’s best efforts, Real Madrid sit three points clear at the top of La Liga and with a game in hand to boot.

Therefore, the Spaniard’s beloved Los Blancos are well on their way to a first La Liga title since 2012 and Jose Mourinho’s management.

Claims that Modric and Bale can dribble as well as Barcelona’s main man might be pushing it, but they’re more than capable of pushing for a league title. Even Messi may struggle to propel Barcelona to the trophy this season.

That won’t stop him tying defenders’ legs into knots, however.

