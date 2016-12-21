Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu recently expressed his confidence that Lionel Messi will retire at the Camp Nou.

"He is Catalan,” Bartomeu said, per Goal. “He is from our academy system. He represents an incredible story.

"We think he will stay at the club for the rest of his career. Leo Messi and Barca go together. He is the best player, we are the best club.

"I think he is convinced he is in the best team. I think he's convinced that he couldn't be in a better place.”

There were reports that Manchester City were readying a sensational move for the Argentine but Bartomeu is right; why would Messi leave a place where he is clearly settled and is a perennial winner?

No, Messi won’t be leave Catalonia. And if he does, it’ll be for his home country and the club he joined as a six-year-old, Newell’s Old Boys.

The 29-year-old has become arguably the greatest footballer in history at Barca. The accolades are endless, but the most significant is his record five Ballon d’Or awards.

And it all started in a substitute appearance against Espanyol in 2004. Messi made his debut in a seven-minute cameo in the Catalan derby in Barcelona’s 1-0 win.

Barcelona XI on Lionel Messi's debut

Deco, who scored Barcelona’s goal, was replaced by Messi in the 83rd minute. GiveMeSport has a look at the entire Barca team in that famous game.

GK | Victor Valdes

Valdes was Barcelona’s first-choice goalkeeper until 2014. He left for Manchester United but the less said about his spell at Old Trafford, the better.

The Spaniard remains in the Premier League with Middlesbrough.

RB | Juliano Belletti

The Brazilian left Barcelona for Chelsea in 2007, where he won the Premier League and two FA Cup trophies.

The 40-year-old retired in 2011, 12 days after signing a contract with Brazilian side Ceara.

CB | Oleguer Presas

Oleguer signed for Ajax in 2008. He spent three seasons in the Netherlands before hanging up his boots.

The Spaniard is well known for his politics. In 2010, he made an appearance at a protest in Amsterdam against a ban on squatting in the country, according to

Het Parool.

CB | Carles Puyol

The one-club man retired from football in 2014 but he’s still involved in the sport. Last year he set up his own agency - he counts Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra among his clients.

LB | Giovanni van Bronckhorst

The ex-Arsenal defender is the manager of Feyenoord, and he’s made a pretty impressive start to his managerial career.

Van Bronckhorst guided Feyenoord to victory in the KNVB Cup last season, his first in charge of the Dutch club. The Rotterdam-based side are currently top of Eredivisie, too.

CM | Rafael Marquez

Marquez remains captain of the Mexican national team at the age of 37. He even scored in November’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against the United States.

He currently plays for Mexican club Atlas.

CM | Deco

The man who made way for Messi. Deco enjoyed a fantastic career, winning the Champions League with Porto and Barca and also winning the Premier League at Chelsea.

He was expected to appear in the inaugural edition of the Indian Futsal League this past summer but he had to withdraw due to an injury.

He retired three years ago.

CM | Xavi

Still going strong at the age of 36, Xavi left Catalonia last year to sign for Qatari outfit Al Sadd.

This free-kick shows that he’s still got it.

AM | Ronaldinho

There are rumours that Messi’s emergence played a role in Ronaldinho’s decision to leave Barcelona in 2008.

He signed for AC Milan, and has since hopped around a few Brazilian sides.

The 2005 Ballon d’Or is currently without a team but he hasn’t announced his retirement just yet. Thankfully.

ST | Henrik Larsson

The Swede only spent two seasons at the Camp Nou but he still managed to get his hands on two La Liga winners medals, and he made an appearance in the 2006 Champions League win against Arsenal.

Larsson resigned from his role as manager of Helsingsborgs after he and his son, Jordan, who plays for Helsingsborgs, were attacked by fans following the club's from the first division in November.

ST | Samuel Eto’o

Since leaving Barcelona in 2009, Eto’o has played in Italy, Russia and England.

He currently finds himself in Turkey, where he captains Antalyaspor. Five goals in 12 appearances suggests the 35-year-old still has some left in the tank.

Andres Iniesta came off the bench

As well as Messi, Andres Iniesta came off the bench against Espanyol. Arguably the best player never to win the Ballon d’Or, the Spanish playmaker is still carving defences open for Barca.

