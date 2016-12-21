Red Bull Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo has ruled out a switch to Mercedes and has insisted he will remain with his team for the next two years.

World champion Nico Rosberg announced his shock retirement following the final race of 2016 in Abu Dhabi, where he clinched the title, and ever since the German walked away, rumours of his replacement have been flying around the sport.

Mercedes need to find a new partner for Lewis Hamilton, who is the strong favourite to dominate F1 next season. He missed out on the world championship finishing just five points behind his former teammate Rosberg.

Article continues below

However, with the German now retired, questions have been raised about who, if anyone, can challenge Hamilton for the title.

The closest driver to doing so last season was Ricciardo, who finished third in the driver's championship, 124 points behind Hamilton.

Article continues below

However, the Australian, who has seen his pedigree rise throughout 2016, has ruled himself out of taking the vacant Mercedes spot.

According to the Mirror, he said: "I’ve got two more years at Red Bull. That’s where I’m going to be.

"There’s a lot of people that are tempted to jump into that [Mercedes] seat, and you don’t blame them. I just hope whoever gets it appreciates it. It’s a damn good one.

"But for me, you’ll see me at Albert Park [Melbourne] in a Red Bull."

If the 27-year-old does stay at Red Bull, it can only be good news for the sport.

Mercedes dominated the constructor's championship last year, finishing an incredible 297 points ahead of Red Bull, their closest rivals. The Australian team will want to keep the pressure on their German rivals and keep their star drivers.

Ricciardo is currently racing alongside Max Verstappen, who impressed many within the sport following his displays towards the end of last season. The 19-year-old, who races under the Dutch flag, came closest to rivalling Hamilton and Rosberg in the final few races.

Verstappen drove very well in the Brazilian Grand Prix during tough conditions in November and many now believe he is the real deal. However, whether he has enough to genuinely challenge Hamilton, is yet to be seen.

Sky Sports reported this week that Valtteri Bottas is favourite to replace Rosberg at Mercedes if Felipe Massa comes out of retirement himself to return to Williams. The Brazilian's comeback would pave the way for Bottas to move into the vacant Mercedes seat.

The 2017 F1 season begins next March, with the first race in Melbourne, Australia.

Who Hamilton lines up next to is likely to be confirmed in the new year, but Mercedes will want to get to work as soon as possible to give themselves the best chance of another dominating year.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms