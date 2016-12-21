Now that the New Day are no longer our WWE Raw tag team champions, many are questioning what their next move could be.

Their record-breaking reign came to an end at the Roadblock: End of the Line pay-per-view, as Sheamus and Cesaro left as the new champions and were awarded newly-designed titles the following night on Monday Night Raw.

NEW CHAMPIONS

We saw the two teams interact on Raw, along with The Club and The Shining Stars, so we have to wait and see whether the new champions will continue their feud with Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods, or whether they’ll focus on a different team.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It’s clear that their act has simmered down a little on WWE television, and there's understandable curiosity as to what the plans could be heading towards WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

According to Ring Side News, there’s a chance the New Day could go on to turn heel again in 2017.

Article continues below

The trio enjoyed a great run as heels when they first formed – following their rocky start – and the fans didn’t waste much time in getting behind them, forcing WWE to turn them face.

TIMING THE HEEL TURN

So if they are to turn heel, the likelihood is the fans will still be cheering them if they continue with comedy antics to go with their potential heel personas.

The supposed reason as to why the WWE will wait so long to pull the trigger is because the New Day have a book coming out, and obviously, they’d want the book sales to be high and the best way to do that is by remaining face.

It could certainly be a bold move to make, though, especially as a heel turn could drastically affect their merchandise sales, which are supposedly some of the best in WWE today.

Only time will tell whether the WWE believe they have no choice but to turn them heel in 2017.

Would you like to see the New Day turn heel in 2017? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms