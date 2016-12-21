The Premier League never fails to entertain and 2016 wasn’t a year to buck the trend.

After all, the past 12 months have witnessed Leicester City win the title in fairytale fashion and the assembly of some of the world’s finest managers and players. It’s been one to remember.

Moreover, with the end of the year within sight, there’s been a desire to reminisce.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Behind all the drama, chaos and jostling, which players have shone the most in 2016? One sure of way of telling, at least from an offensive perspective, is by assessing the combined totals of goals and assists.

Aided by the research of the Telegraph, the ten Premier League players with the highest tallies in the last year have been drawn up. While the presence of some stars are expected, the positions of others prove quite the surprise.

Article continues below

Here is the top ten for 2016:

10. Christian Eriksen (20)

The Dane wiggles his way into the top 10 with nine goals and 11 assists to his name. An integral part of Tottenham’s title charge last campaign, Eriksen has always had a keen eye for a pass and has carved open defences on a regular basis.

While some Spurs fans would argue his need to score more goals, he already boasts five this season and his rich supply of assists more than atones for occasionally wayward finishing.

9. Dimitri Payet (20)

An incredibly high placing for a player plying his trade at a mid-table side. Even amid West Ham’s struggles this season, Payet has continued to flourish and bailed the Hammers out of trouble with goals against Liverpool and Middlesbrough.

Arguably one of the most talented stars in the Premier League, statistics suggest he would thrive at a larger club. Nevertheless, with six goals and a breathtaking 14 assists, its been quite a year for the Frenchman.

8. Sadio Mane (20)

The Senegalese forward was written off by many as soon as he put pen to paper on his Liverpool contract. However, he couldn’t have proven the doubters more wrong if he tried having picked up his Southampton form from where he left off.

Mane has already scored winning goals at Arsenal and in the Merseyside derby this season and hit a hat trick past Manchester City with the Saints. Only four assists, but 16 goals is nothing to be sniffed at.

7. Gylfi Sigurdsson (21)

Where would Swansea City be without this man? Considering the Swans are currently treading water in the relegation zone, Sigurdsson’s combining score of 21 is nothing short of astonishing.

While his role as a penalty taker should see a pinch of salt applied, the 27-year-old has still provided a healthy seven assists. He is the backbone of a currently dysfunctional side.

6. Roberto Firmino (21)

To say Firmino’s Liverpool career got off to an underwhelming start would be quite the understatement, yet the arrival of 2016 soon changed things. The past 12 months have seen the Brazilian shine at Anfield and form a lethal duo with Philippe Coutinho.

With 14 goals and seven assists, it’s a pretty impressive return from the tricky forward and there is still room for improvement.

5. Harry Kane (22)

In the assists department, Kane doesn’t bring a lot to the table, but he certainly knows where the back of the net is. 2015-16 saw the Spurs forward race to the Golden Boot with a brilliant 25 goals to his name, defeating the likes of Sergio Aguero.

Injury has hampered his chances of kicking on since the summer, but 21 goals is good going. Tottenham fans can only hope that he’ll transfer such form into 2017 and revitalise their title aspirations.

4. Jermain Defoe (22)

Mr. Defoe, take a bow. When you look at the context behind the 34-year-old’s presence on this list, it goes to show just how impressive his 2016 has been.

Sunderland narrowly avoided relegation at the end of last season and without Defoe’s goal would probably be sampling Championship football right now. Despite a frankly plain team around him, Defoe has amassed three assists and an admirable 19 goals.

3. Alexis Sanchez (28)

The top three really are ahead of the pack with Sanchez sitting a comfortable six figures above his nearest rival. Aided in particular by his lightning start to this campaign, the ex-Barcelona star has racked up nine assists and 19 goals.

Since the summer, he has emerged as an out-and-out striker for the Gunners and goals have arrived in tandem. The Chilean offers a satisfying blend of ruthless shooting and supplying his teammates with ammunition.

2. Sergio Aguero (28)

Only this man could come within touching distance of top spot with only one assist in 12 months. Simply put Aguero wakes up, eats, scores and goes to bed. The man lives and breathes goal scoring.

Even with the numerous injuries that persist to catch up with him, City’s star man has found the net on no less than 28 occasions. His astonishing exploits haven’t reaped a league title, but they are certainly deserving of one.

1. Diego Costa (30)

The Spaniard was never far from a goal last season, but he’s been a man possessed since the summer both in terms of assists and scoring. After all, both Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher named the forward as the Premier League’s best player in 2016-17 so far.

Who can blame them? Aside from the small matter of 20 goals, Costa has provided 10 assists for a Blues side that, now, looks utterly unstoppable. If he maintains this form, Antonio Conte’s men can only go so far wrong.

Who do you think has been the Premier League's best player in 2016? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms