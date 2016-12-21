Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Rugby Union

Jones has turned England around.

Eddie Jones will leave England following 2019 World Cup

Eddie Jones will quit as England head coach following the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.  

The Australian took charge of England in November 2015 following Stuart Lancaster's resignation. 

The 47-year-old took full responsibility for England's disastrous showing at their own World Cup earlier that year, where the team were knocked out of the tournament at the group stage. 

It was the first time England, a host nation or a former world champion, had been eliminated that early. However, finishing third in their group did mean automatic qualification to the 2019 World Cup. 

Since taking charge of England, Jones has turned the team around. They have won 13 straight games, starting and finishing 2016 undefeated.

The side clinched a Grand Slam victory in the Six Nations and even whitewashed Australia on their own turf.  

After such a strong year, that has seen England move to second in the world rankings, and Jones is targeting success at the World Cup in three years time.

Since their miraculous turnaround, the side have been mentioned in the same breath as New Zealand, which is an achievement in itself.   

However, Jones doesn't see himself staying around for long after 2019.

England v Australia - Old Mutual Wealth Series

He told the Times: "Four years is enough. It is emotionally draining."

An entire year unbeaten is a massive achievement for any team, let alone one in the state that England were in just a year ago. And despite impressing the rugby world, Jones still had some strong words for his captain Dylan Hartley.

The Northampton Saints hooker has been suspended for six weeks following a high tackle on Leinster's Sean O'Brien earlier in December. It was the third dismissal of his career. 

Speaking of the incident, Jones said: "Dylan will be more disappointed than anyone about what has happened. He has let down himself, he has let down his club and he has let down his country."

England Captain's Run

Despite this, the 30-year-old is still in contention for a spot in England's Six Nations team as his ban will be over by the time the tournament kicks off in February. 

There's no doubt England have managed to turn their fortunes around in some style this year and fans will be hoping to see this continue in 2017.

Should Jones guide the team to World Cup glory in 2019, many will be pleading with the 56-year-old to stay at the helm for much longer. 

