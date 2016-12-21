Nico Rosberg gave no indication that the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix would be his final race.

The German announced his retirement from Formula One shortly after claiming his maiden F1 title. It was a pretty emphatic way to end a career, although his fans probably would have liked one last opportunity to watch Rosberg drive again.

Fortunately, the 31-year-old has stepped into his Mercedes F1 W07 Hybrid car, the car he drove to beat Lewis Hamilton the title, for one final spin.

Rosberg’s surprise announcement has left Mercedes scrambling to find a new driver for the 2017 season - a vacancy that, let’s be honest, most drivers would love to fill - but they were kind enough to give Rosberg back the keys to his car.

The former Williams driver even takes a selfie as he completes a lap. Very brave indeed.

Watch Rosberg’s final lap in the Mercedes F1 car below.

Bottas could replace Rosberg

Valtteri Bottas is expected to make a similar move to Rosberg by swapping Williams for Mercedes. According to the BBC, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has offered Williams a reduction in their engine bill in exchange for Bottas, but nothing has been announced yet.

Niki Laura, Mercedes’ non-executive chairman, recently admitted to Austrian television channel ServusTV that no decision had been made.

“We are still making up our minds,” Lauda said, per the Daily Mail.

“That is a huge discussion, really. It can take until the end of January until we know which route we are going to take.

“We had hoped for a faster solution, but the discussions prove to be difficult. There are two scenarios - we take a young gun like (Pascal) Wehrlein who could turn out to be a (Max) Verstappen, or he couldn't. Or we take an experienced guy.”

