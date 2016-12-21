While fans are pleased to see a motivated Randy Orton finally enjoy himself in the WWE once more by working with The Wyatt Family, the alliance may not last for too long.

It doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as everyone thought The Viper would have already turned on Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper by now to continue the feud, and Orton has also teased on RKO on Harper before.

EVENTUAL TURN

It doesn’t seem like it’ll happen immediately, though, as it looks like we’re only scratching the surface as to what could follow in the coming months when they bite their teeth into a real feud.

As the SmackDown Live tag team champions, they’re reportedly set to feud with Jason Jordan and Chad Gable of American Alpha heading into 2017.

However, following this rivalry, The Inquisitr is reporting that WrestleMania 33 will finally see Orton take on Wyatt in Orlando, officially breaking up the group.

They’re claiming that the Royal Rumble match could be used as the perfect setting for Orton to turn face once again, and his potential betrayal will be the main catalyst to reignite the rivalry again – as we didn’t really have a winner the first time they went at it.

PERSONAL

The hope is that the feud will become more personal than it was before.

This is because they want to use the family card, that Orton didn’t just pull a generic heel turn, but he turned his back on his family after they welcomed him, so it could culminate at WrestleMania 33.

It doesn’t sound like an outlandish idea either, considering Orton already highlighted last week that a turn is bound to happen sooner or later when he appeared on Tom Clark’s Main Event podcast.

The Eater of Worlds has already worked with some huge names at WrestleMania, but doesn’t have a great record following back-to-back losses to John Cena and The Undertaker, while The Wyatt Family was made to look weak against The Rock earlier this year.

Perhaps another Orton turn and a match at WrestleMania could be the way to make Wyatt a credible threat again.

Would you like to see Bray Wyatt take on Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

