Jose Mourinho is currently looking to bring one of the world's most exciting young talents to Manchester United, having had scouts watch Genk youngster Leon Bailey.

Not many will have heard of the Jamaican winger who, at the age of 18, made his debut for the Belgian outfit last year and has since exploded onto the scene, showing great maturity and a desire to succeed at the highest level.

Therefore, it's no surprise that the Portuguese is keen to beat the likes of Leicester, Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax to the 19-year-old's signature, after trying to sign the Genk youngster for Chelsea last year.

However, Mourinho will face as big a battle to convince Bailey to move to Old Trafford, as he will in agreeing a fee with the Belgian club who have already slapped a hefty price tag on the Jamaican, who has made just 58 professional appearances in all competitions.

Bailey claimed last month that he would reject a move to the Red Devils and stay at Genk, if he felt his game time would be limited. But United's intent is evident; having sent chief scout Jim Lawlor to watch the Kingston-born winger.

Genk, on the other hand, will not stand in his way, if a club can match their valuation of Bailey, who has been likened to Belgium and Manchester City winger Kevin de Bruyne.

"We'll fight to keep them here until the end of this season, but that is no easy task,” Genk technical director Dimitri de Conde told HLN, as per the Mirror.

“If mega bids, by Belgian standards, are made, then we cannot reject it, and if the boys also feel ready for a step up then it will be very difficult to keep them in Genk. I must be ready with alternatives.”

Teenage sensation

Bailey has netted six times in 22 appearances for Genk this campaign, with four goals coming in the Europa League - already matching the tally he achieved in 36 games last season.

And the teenage sensation, who arrived in Europe with his dad as a 13-year-old looking to achieve his boyhood dream, is proving exactly why some of the biggest clubs on the continent are chasing his signature.

"In the category of players 20 or under, then these boys are absolutely top talents, so I think a fee of between €20-€25 million is certainly warranted,” De Conde added.

“The ideal scenario would be that we reach a deal in January with the interested clubs but the guys stay here for the rest of the season. I’ll do that if I can.”

Deal suits Bailey and Mourinho

It's a proposed deal that would likely suit both Bailey and United, with Mourinho unlikely to take a punt on a young player who has never previously featured in the Premier League - with the 53-year-old under pressure to return the Red Devils to the Champions League.

The United target, who was named the Young Player of the Year in Belgium at the conclusion of the 2015/16 campaign, is waiting on clear assurances from Mourinho that he would have realistic first-team opportunities.

Bailey is already being considered amongst some of the continent's best young players, who have made their breakthrough in Europe's top leagues, having been nominated for the Golden Boy award alongside Marcus Rashford, Juventus winger Kingsley Coman and Portugal's Renato Sanches.

