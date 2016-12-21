Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Paul Scholes excelled in midfield.

Paul Scholes names three midfielders who can control matches for 90 minutes

Paul Scholes knew a thing or two about playing in midfield.

The former Manchester United player is widely regarded as one of the finest centre-midfielders of his generation.

To understand just how impressive Scholes was, just read what Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane once said about him: “My toughest opponent? Scholes of Manchester. He is the complete midfielder,” the Frenchman said, via the Telegraph.

The appreciation didn’t end there. Zidane continued: “He is the complete midfielder. Scholes is undoubtedly the greatest midfielder of his generation.”

Xavi called him a role model, Sir Alex Ferguson believes he is “one of the greatest football brains Manchester United has ever had.”

So who better to listen to talk about midfielders than the man himself?

FourFourTwo quizzed the United legend about his style of play. Scholes could drop a ball on a sixpence, something that endeared him to everyone he played with.

“Passing was something that came very naturally to me,” Scholes admitted. “I was lucky at United because Alex Ferguson would constantly tell me to play the ball forwards.

“My first thought when I had time on the ball was always to look for my two wide players and two strikers. The last resort was a sideways or backwards pass.”

FBL-ENG-PR-MANUTD-WIGAN

Scholes: You need bottle to play for Man United

Scholes retired from football in 2011 at the age of 36 (although he would later come out of retirement) when he realised that he was no longer confident to play those risk-reward passes.

He also named three midfielders who he admired for their willingness to get on the ball.

“The big reason I retired for the first time in 2011 was because I felt I’d lost a lot of my bottle,” the BT Sport pundit added. “If you don’t have bottle, you won’t play for Manchester United.

“You have to have the balls to play and get on the ball. I was playing safe passes and keeping everything nice and easy. I didn’t think I was benefitting the team. I wasn’t doing the things I did earlier in my career. I’d stopped taking risks.

“Players like Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Andrea Pirlo have the bottle to get on the ball and control the tempo of a game from start to finish.”

Paul Scholes' best moments

Where does Paul Scholes rank among the greatest midfielders ever? Let us know in the comments section below!

