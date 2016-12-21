The anticipation has been building ahead of what will surely go down as one of the greatest fights in history as Anthony Joshua fights Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 in front of a packed 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium.

However, IBF super-middleweight champion James DeGale has suggested the fight will not live up to the hype.

In fact, he says he'd much rather see the 'beast' Joshua fight Tyson Fury.

He said: "Everyone's making a big deal out of the fight; it's a good fight but Klitschko lost his last fight to Fury, the real champ is Fury.

"I didn't mean to put the fight down, just I'd rather see Joshua fight the real champ. Anthony Joshua is a beast, he's a very good fighter, and is going to go on to become a superstar."

DeGale believes Fury will always cast a shadow over the huge matchup. Fury vacated his WBO and WBA titles back in October in order to deal with his 'medical treatment and recovery'.

At the time, Fury was heralded as one of the greatest fighters around, and no match highlighted this more than his aforementioned victory over Klitschko, who Fury handed his first defeat in 11 years.

DeGale, who will fight Badou Jack on January 14 in his IBF and WBC super-middleweight unification bout, foresees a comfortable victory for the unbeaten Joshua.

"I think it's watered down, I think it will be. I expect Joshua to stop Klitschko, and look good in doing it."

DeGale reckoned that due to Fury defeating Klitschko, a win for Joshua would not hold the significance it would have had Fury succumbed to the Ukrainian in their last match.

As for DeGale, victory over Jack in January would further cement his position as the world's leading super-middleweight.

His rival-in-chief George Groves is set to challenge WBA champion Fedor Chudinov, and victory for Groves would surely lead to a fight in late 2017 to unify all three 168lb world titles.

DeGale, himself, was relishing the prospect, wishing his arch rival well in his fight with Chudino.

"Best of luck to him. If he's going to win a world title this is going to be his chance, against Chudinov.

"He's had three world title shots, and he's failed, been knocked out [twice]. We don't get along but he's a good fighter. Hopefully, he can win this, for Britain, I can come through mine, and it'll be a massive, massive fight next year."

