The events that unfolded this past week on Monday Night Raw certainly moved Braun Strowman up a level, compared to where he has been since the brand extension.

Rather than squashing nobodies or focusing on lower card talent, he hijacked the main event and the limelight by dismantling Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins when they went up against Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho.

BIG STROWMAN PUSH?

It’s clear the WWE went down this path, as Vince McMahon is a huge fan of his and the next six months or so could be huge for Strowman, especially as we head towards WrestleMania 33.

It looks as if his desire to get his hands on Sami Zayn won’t be the main priority now, as rumours have already suggested he’s set to face off against Reigns at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

At first, it wasn’t clear whether the United States Championship would be on the line, or if Reigns would even be champion by then.

But according to Dave Meltzer, the match could be bigger than many have anticipated.

We know by now that Reigns will challenge Owens once again for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 29.

REIGNS VS. STROWMAN

During a Q&A segment on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer revealed that should Reigns leave the Alamodome as the new champion, then it’s possible that Strowman will win the Rumble and challenge Reigns for the gold in the main event of WrestleMania 33.

He said: “If Roman Reigns wins the Universal Championship, it’s possible that Braun Strowman will win the Royal Rumble. Yeah, it is possible.”

Strowman is already an early favourite to win the Rumble, and it’ll definitely be the perfect way to set him up as a huge, future main event star.

Plus, with the majority of the roster already rumoured to be involved in other matches, these two juggernauts clashing seems to be the best path to go down, even if it is for the Universal title.

