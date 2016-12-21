Arsenal fans are on edge of late; having lost back-to-back games against Everton and Manchester City in the Premier League, while also sweating on the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

It's certainly a contrast from earlier in the month when the Gunners were the only side in the Premier League to have registered just a single defeat.

Sanchez is arguably the most important player at the Emirates, having scored 12 Premier League goals already this campaign, but his future at Arsenal is up in the air.

And the Gunners' top scorer will be hugely influential if they are to end their recent slump in league form.

Since his arrival from Barcelona in 2014, the 28-year-old has been sensational - proving exactly why Arsene Wenger spent big on bringing him to north London two years ago.

But talks of colossal offers from China have seemingly not helped in progressing contract talks between Arsenal and the Chile international.

While the former Barcelona star is demanding a huge pay rise, the north London club are not willing to cave into Sanchez's demands, with Arsene Wenger following a strict financial plan.

It's no secret that the Frenchman isn't one of the league's big spenders, while the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea continuously spend heavily year upon year.

Sanchez contract saga continues

But while Sanchez's contract saga goes on, Arsenal fans would at least like to be reassured that their forward is happy in London - although his English speaking skills are limited, making life in England more difficult for the South American.

However, the 28-year-old has done little to ease Gunners fans' nerves, in an interview with the club's official magazine, discussing life in the capital.

“I like to go to London to eat something or have a drink with my friends,” said Sanchez, as per Football 365. “However, I am a very home-loving person and I spend a lot of time at home.

“I do explore the city if I have the time for it but normally I would rather stay relaxed at home. London can be a stressful place because it’s crowded and it’s a big city.

“Our routines as footballers can be energy-consuming too. You play one game after another, meet new people every day and travel a lot. That is why I try to disconnect and relax as soon as I get some time off.”

No reassurances

Indeed, life as a footballer can be chaotic and not as luxurious, at times, as the public makes out.

However, Arsenal fans would have undoubtedly liked to have received some hints and reassurances that the fans' favourite is remaining at the Emirates for the long term.

A new deal for either Sanchez or Ozil is seemingly not forthcoming, and they face entering the final contracted season at the Emirates with their futures uncertain.

But while it's a worry for the club's fans, Arsene Wenger has vowed to keep hold of their key men and face losing both on free transfers, in 18 months time, if new deals can't be agreed - rather than selling either for big money in the summer.

