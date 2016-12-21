Ray Parlour explains why Alexis Sanchez is more important than Ozil

Everyone will have an opinion on who they prefer out of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Both players are brilliant in their own rights, but they both offer something slightly different and depending on what you value as a fan, that's how you'll pick the 'better' player.

But one man, who used to patrol Arsenal's midfield, has had his say on who he thinks is more valuable to the club as both men continue to make fans wait over their new contracts.

With both men in the final 18 months of their respective deals, fans are eagerly awaiting news that they have committed their futures for a few more years yet.

But Ray Parlour believes losing Alexis Sanchez in particular would hurt the club more than it would if they were to lose Mesut Ozil.

Having lost the likes of Robin van Persie, Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri in recent years has understandably put everyone connected with the club on edge.

But Parlour told Squawka exactly why he thinks losing Sanchez would be a bigger disaster than losing Ozil.

“It’s difficult, Özil’s been brilliant for the club as well, but Sanchez for me, slightly, would get the nod just for his work rate, the way he scores goals, is involved in the good play,” he said.

“Ideally you want to keep both it’s as simple as that. You’ve got try and break the bank for both if you’re going to go forward. You don’t want to be losing your best players, I think Arsenal now are in a position to do that but obviously they need to get signed up quickly.

“They’re in a great position the players, they’ve got all the power now. Their representatives are trying to get the best deal they can so it will be interesting to see what happens over the next few weeks.

“I’m sure they’re trying to get a deal done now, straight after Christmas and get the tied up on long-term contracts. Hopefully going forward that will give Arsenal a better chance of maybe competing in the Premier League and obviously the Champions League.”

Sanchez has been a revelation for Arsenal since being moved into a more central role, while Ozil has come in for some criticism for his perceived lack of effort when it comes to helping the team defend.

