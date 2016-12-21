It is not very often you see a cricket bat banned from use because of its colour, but that's exactly what's happened to West Indies star Andre Russell.

Russell is currently in Australia, plying his trade for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash, and ahead of the tournament, cricket bosses approved the use of coloured cricket bats, so long as they predominantly matched their team's colours or were black.

So, when Russell stepped out for Thunder's opening game, wielding a mostly black and pink Spartan bat, not an eyebrow was raised.

Article continues below

However, it soon became apparent that this bat wasn't all that met the eye.

Although the veteran international was dismissed after just seven balls, the bat was implanting black marks onto the white cricket ball.

Article continues below

Brad Haddin, wicketkeeping for the Sydney Sixers, spoke out about the issues the bat had caused.

He said that if Russell had spent any more time at the crease it may have become harder to see the ball.

Haddin told Channel Ten Sport commentators: "With that black bat, the ball, if you have a close look at it, it has four black marks on it.

"So if he batted for any time, it may have proven hard to see.

"The match officials provided feedback to Cricket Australia that the bat used by Andre left black marks on the ball," said Big Bash boss Anthony Everard.

"As a result, we have decided to withdraw our approval for Andre to use the bat.

"Should Andre, or any other Big Bash or Women's Big Bash player for that matter, wish to use a bat with a different colouring solution that doesn't result in the discolouration of the match ball, they will be permitted to do so.

"This is subject to Cricket Australia being satisfied that the bat won't compromise the integrity of the game, which we believe discolouring the match ball does."

Unfortunately for Andre, the bat was clearly not worth the trouble, his misery was further compounded by his side being demolished by nine wickets.

So whilst they are clearly encouraging colour and spontaneity, be sure to check your bat doesn't 'compromise the integrity of the game' next time you step out onto the field.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms